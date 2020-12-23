This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 21, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
An idea to use ankle bracelets to keep track of those accused of committing misdemeanors in the Giles County criminal justice system was forwarded to the County Commission without a recommendation from either of two committees and without money to start the program
Eleven-year-old Amanda Burch held an auction that raised more than $1,000, and she donated all of the money to the Giles County Humane Association (GCHA).
The Giles County High School and Ardmore High School girls basketball teams would compete in the upper division of the 2010 Northwest Alabama Girls Christmas Invitational held in Rogersville, Ala.
The Martin was showing “Tangled.”
Dec. 24, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County ranked 78th in population growth by percentage of all the 95 counties in Tennessee. Giles experienced a total gain in population of 11.3 percent, from 22,138 in 1970 to 24,646 in 1980.
Approximately 2,600 people in Giles County participated in the various Christmas Club Savings programs at local banks and in October received $1,115,313 to finance their Christmas.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a cassette recorder for $29.99, a FM/AM digital clock radio for $29.99, an electronic football game for $23.99 and a pack of 100 paper plates for 79 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a box of crackers for 55 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup for 89 cents, two 2-pound packages of frozen french fries for $1, a dozen eggs for 59 cents, three heads of lettuce for $1 and pork roast for $1.19 per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Prom Night.”
Dec. 22, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Two Giles County High School students, Andy Shivas and Carol Mittlesteadt, had been elected to top offices in the Youth Environmental Action program, a group formed to push an anti-litter campaign.
Preparations were underway for the annual campaign on behalf of the National Foundation’s March of Dimes in January.
A runaway trailer truck, loaded with tons of merchandise, coasted away from its parking place on South First Street Dec. 18 and rolled for nearly a quarter of a mile, striking three parked cars and a rock wall before crashing into a tree just six feet from a residence.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was offering double record sets for $3.99.
Cato’s was selling Kanekalon stretch wigs for $18.99.
Pulaski Cable TV was offering one month’s service and installation of cable for 25 cents.
Dixie Furniture Store had a 2-foot wide Frigidaire Skinny Mini washer and dryer for $389.95.
Super X Drug Stores was selling an iron for $12.99, a blender for $17.99, a toaster for $11.99, a box of 50 King Edward cigars for $3, a can opener for $5.99, 1.5 Volt batteries for 9 cents, two 9-ounce jars of dry roasted nuts for $1, a 2-pound fruit cake for 79 cents and a 15-ounce bag of Hershey kisses for 79 cents.
Clark White & Sons Grocery was selling a 12-ounce container of hair spray for 42 cents.
A&P had cranberries for 29 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents, apples for 27 cents per pound, 5 pounds of oranges for 38 cents, a 20-ounce can of pineapples for 39 cents, a pound of butter for 79 cents and smoked hams for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Out-of-Towners,” “Son of Flubber” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”
Dec. 21, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
An equipment addition to the Pulaski dial office of Southern Bell Telephone Co. was completed at a cost of more than $15,000.
E. M. Bryan, senior resident engineer of the Giles County office of the Tennessee Highway Department for 12 years, observed his 65th birthday Dec. 19 and retired from active service on Dec. 20.
The Tennessee River and Tributaries Association adopted 19 specific aims and objectives and laid the groundwork for a wide-ranging membership campaign at a meeting of the board of directors in Chattanooga.
Davis & Eslick was selling a box of crackers for 19 cents, two boxes of sugar for 29 cents, a dozen oranges for 35 cents, a half-pint of oysters for 70 cents and tenderized hams for 55 cents per pound.
A&P was offering apples for 19 cents per pound, six 10-count packages of biscuits for 45 cents, a 13-ounce package of marshmallows for 29 cents, pecans for 59 cents per pound and coconuts for 10 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Prisoner of the Volga,” “The Snow Queen” and “High Time.”
