This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 27, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County’s first Coordinated School Health Supervisor, the late Teresa Williamson, was honored during a ceremony at Minor Hill School that dedicated a grant-funded fitness area to the educator.
Trevan Locke and Jason Ogg were among the team of Vanderbilt engineering seniors who had been awarded $15,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to design a nature inspired large-scale solar cell.
A campaign to raise interest in a movie filmed partly in Giles County was underway before the film premiered in Nashville in February 2012. “Deadline,” starring Oscar nominee Eric Roberts and Steve Talley as reporters investigating the murder of an African American youth in rural Alabama, was slated to open in Nashville Feb. 15 at the Regal Green Hills 16.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Sherlock Holmes,” “Alvin & the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” and “Mission Impossible 4.”
The Martin was showing “New Year’s Eve.”
Dec. 30, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Pursuant to a resolution by the Tennessee Democratic Executive Committee, party chairman Bart Gordon had announced the formation of a Supreme Court Selection Committee.
As part of its New Year’s Eve Special Programming, WMGL would air a special named “Country Countdown” which would feature the number one songs in country music from the years 1950-1980.
Co-Op was offering a 50-pound box of nails and staples for $17.95.
Family Dollar was selling two bath towels for $3, a gallon of Purex liquid bleach for 59 cents, a 22-ounce bottle of Dove liquid dish detergent for 89 cents, two rolls of paper towels for $1 and a 4.6-ounce tube of Crest gel toothpaste for $1.
Dixie Food Stores had a pound of Dixie Pride bacon for $1.38, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for 99 cents, three 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39, a head of lettuce for 59 cents and 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for $1.49.
Food Mart was selling 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, four 10-ounce cans of kraut for $1, four 15-ounce cans of Bush’s pinto beans for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, 13 oranges for 99 cents, 3 pounds of apples for $1.19 and six lemons for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Lunch Wagon.”
Dec. 28, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
Three veteran employees of the Union Bank of Pulaski would retire Dec. 31 — J. Edward Roe, chairman of the board, Julian Smith, executive vice-president, and Angie Stevenson, head of the safety deposit box department.
Chief of Police Doyce Moore said that the city of Minor Hill was now operating its own radar unit to apprehend speeders inside the city limits.
The Elkton boys overcame a case of first-game jitters in the second half Monday night to knock off Lawrenceburg 69-52 and advance to the semifinals of the Lions Club Holiday tournament at Giles County High.
Fashion Fabric was offering 45-inch wide kettlecloth for $1.79 per yard.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a pound of Allgood bacon for 59 cents, two 22-ounce apple pies for 89 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 69 cents, four jumbo rolls of paper towels for $1, a 180-count pack of napkins for 29 cents, a half-gallon of Purex bleach for 39 cents and a 20-ounce bottle of Listerine mouthwash for $1.09.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Suburban Roulette,” “Kwaheri,” “Judy’s Little No-No,” “The Swappers,” “Shack Out on 101” and Clint Eastwood in “Play Misty for Me.”
Dec. 27, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Johnny Bevill and Fred Payne had been elected to the Board of Directors of the Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce for three-year terms, along with Alan McKay who was re-elected, in the ballot-by-mail election.
A total of $7,307,275.80 in road construction projects were completed in Tennessee between Oct. 1 and Nov. 20, the State Highway Department had announced. The projects, finished at the rate of about $1 million in cost per week, included construction on 184 miles of highways, among which was the grading, drainage and crushed stone surfacing of 3 miles from near Richland Creek to Elkton at a cost of $115,088.
Harwell’s was offering a nylon bath set for $2.39 and a yard of corduroy for 77 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Where the Boys Are,” “Back Street” and John Wayne in “The Wings of Eagles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.