This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 28, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
In conjunction with the National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, the Tennessee Highway Patrol would crank up its enforcement effort throughout the holiday celebrations to find and remove impaired drivers from Tennessee roadways. State troopers would conduct more than 100 sobriety and driver license checkpoints.
The long-awaited Giles County skatepark was in the final stages of completion.
In the first regular season edition of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the Martin Methodist College men’s basketball team skyrocketed to the 11th spot as they went into the Christmas break with an 11-0 record.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Little Fockers,” “Yogi Bear,” “Tron Legacy” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”
The Martin was showing “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”
Dec. 31, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County men, as all men in the U.S. born in 1962, were required to register with the Selective Service beginning Jan. 5.
Sheriff Red Newton commented that this had been one of the most crime-free Christmases he could recall.
Over 5,000 Giles countians received Social Security benefits amounting to over $1million per month.
Winsuwa Power Co. had a 200-Watt wind-powered electricity generator for $649.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling women’s slip-ons for $8.
Family Dollar was offering men’s and women’s denim jeans for $6.99, three 5-ounce bars of soap for 88 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of mouthwash for $1.79.
Amy-Beth Fashions was selling name brand ski jackets for $19.99 and pajamas for $9.99.
Super X Drug Stores was offering a pack of 100 paper plates for 99 cents, two packs of 51 foam cups for $1 and a 12-ounce container of liquid antacid for $1.59.
Dixie Food Stores had two 24-ounce loaves of bread for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a box of 100 tea bags for $1.49, four 15-ounce cans of black-eyed peas for $1, two 16-ounce frozen spaghetti dinners for $1, three 8-ounce chicken pot pies for 89 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39 and red grapes for 69 cents per pound.
Food Mart was selling a 12-ounce package of bologna for 79 cents, four 8-ounce cans of biscuits for 75 cents, a dozen eggs for 75 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of Heinz ketchup for 98 cents, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 79 cents and a twin pack of potato chips for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Dressed to Kill.”
Dec. 29, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A pair of small boys, playing near their homes on East Flower Street, had turned up nearly $1,500 in counterfeit $20 bills.
American Legion members delivered 175 Christmas baskets to the needy families of the county the previous week.
Donnie Newman announced his resignation as assistant basketball coach at Middle Tennessee State University to become the manager of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Pulaski.
Good Year was offering used tires for as low as $5 and retreads for as low as $12.
Clark White & Sons Grocery was selling an 11.5-ounce bottle of shampoo for 75 cents.
A&P was selling an 8-ounce package of cream cheese for 39 cents, a 14-ounce package of instant rice for 49 cents, a 19-ounce box of cake mix for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of frozen french fries for 77 cents and a 10-ounce jar of coffee for $1.49.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Night of the Living Dead,” “The Three Headed Monster,” “Hillbillys in a Haunted House,” “Hercules and the Captive Women” and “WUSA.”
Dec. 28, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
Winter began early Dec. 21, and a few hours later thermometers in the area registered a low of 7 degrees before starting an upward trend which reached a balmy 58 degrees on Christmas Day.
The home of Dr. and Mrs. S. A. Garner on East Highland Street placed first in the “Let There Be Light” Christmas home-lighting contest sponsored in the Pulaski area by the Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Sullivan, head coach of the East Mississippi Junior College football team, had been named to the NCAA Rules Committee and also served for the second consecutive year as a coach in a national junior college all-star game at Albuquerque, N.M.
Harwell’s was offering hats for $1, blankets for $3.98 and electric blankets for $11.88.
Harrison’s Men’s Wear was selling men’s sports coats for as low as $19.50, men’s slacks for as low as $9.95 and men’s sport shirts for $3.45.
Levinson’s Dept. Store had women’s dresses for as low as $3.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Wizard of Baghdad” and Jimmie Rodgers in “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.