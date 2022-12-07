This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 4, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Public Library began its capital campaign to raise funds to renovate its main branch in Pulaski. In an effort to show its continued support the Timken Foundation donated $140,000 to go towards the project.
Giles County Fire and Rescue recognized members of the squad for their commitment to the volunteer service dedicated to saving lives and property.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Playing For Keeps,” “Rise of the Guardians” and “Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
Dec. 7, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The annual Friends of Children’s Hospital benefit was to be held on the 11th and 12th at the George S. White home with a buffet. The theme of the event that year was “Trees of Christmas,” which featured a giveaway of one of the trees that was to be displayed.
The Boise Cascade Corrugated Packaging Company was set to reopen after being destroyed in a fire the previous month.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a 5-pound bag of oranges for 99 cents, two 2-pound bags of French fries for $1, a 2-pound package of sausage for $3.35, three cans of pork n’ beans for $1, five pot pies for $1, two 12-ounce cans of corn for 79 cents, two 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for 79 cents, a 10-ounce pizza for 99 cents and two 10-ounce cans of biscuits for 89 cents.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 2-pound bag of sugar for 89 cents, a container of salt for 9 cents, a package of two light bulbs for 59 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.19, a pound of bananas for 29 cents, a pound of carrots for 39 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents and a package of two pie crusts for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a 3-pound bag of apples for 69 cents, a 15-pound bag of russet potatoes for $1.89, a 5-pound bag of grapefruit for $1.29, pork roast for 89 cents per pound, three 1-pound packages of margarine for 89 cents, two cans of sour cream for $1.09 and four rolls of bath tissue for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Poltergeist.”
Dec. 6, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The holiday season was officially kicked off in Pulaski with the mile-long Christmas parade taking place Sunday.
Vo-Tech introduced a new nursing class that was part of a joint plan between the school and Giles County Hospital.
A&P was selling round steak for 99 cents per pound, rump roast for 99 cents per pound, Kleenex towels three for $1, dog food for 10 cents a can, a 5-pound bag of grape fruits for 59 cents, four 1-pound loaves of wheat bread for $1, bacon for 79 cents per pound, four rolls of bath tissue for 39 cents, liquid detergent for 39 cents, three cans of chili for $1, a 3-pound bag of apples for 49 cents and a lemon pie for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Trinity Is Still My Name” and “The Caper of the Golden Bulls.”
Dec. 5, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
A Giles County resident’s steer was named grand champion in the prime hereford class at the State Junior Beef Show.
A bit over half of the $2,500 goal of the TB Seal Fund had been met after almost a month of the campaign.
The chairwoman of the annual Pulaski Christmas Home Lighting Contest officially announced that judging of houses would commence Dec. 21.
A&P was offering a 2-pound bag of bananas for 25 cents, steak for 89 cents per pound, a jar of pickles for 39 cents, four cans of beans for 50 cents, a jar of honey for 39 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents, a jar of coffee for 79 cents and a box of teabags for 95 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling spare ribs for 39 cents per pound, bacon for 49 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 39 cents, five cans of pears for $1, a package of link sausage for 49 cents, hog jowl for 25 cents per pound and a 2-pound package of vanilla cookies for 39 cents.
Malone’s Supermarket had pork chops for 49 cents per pound, roast for 45 cents per pound, three boxes of cake mix for 89 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “Requiem for a Heavyweight,” starring Jackie Gleason, “Thief of Bagdad,” “The Interns” and “We’ll Bury You.”
