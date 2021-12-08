This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 6, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A proposal to change the Tennessee Open Meetings law to allow county commissioners and other elected officials to hold unannounced meetings was not recommended to the Giles County Commission by its Legislative Committee Dec. 1.
The Rev. Martin Evans-Jones was awarded the President’s Medallion at Martin Methodist’s 10th Annual International Studies Convocation.
Bo Wallace broke his third single-season record as the East Mississippi Community College Lions took a big lead then held off Arizona Western College for a 55-47 win and the NJCAA National Championship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part I,” “The Muppets,” “New Year’s Eve” and “Arthur Christmas.”
The Martin was showing “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part I.”
Dec. 9, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Three 4-H’ers from Giles County received top honors in the Make-It-With Wool state contest held at 100 Oaks in Nashville. Mariana Mayfield placed first in the District competition and second on the State level.
Four new directors had been elected to the Board of the Giles County Chamber of Commerce. They were Dennon Alsup of Amy-Beth Fashions, Buddy McElroy of Allied Lawnmower, Harry Baddour of Fred’s and James Hanna of the Pulaski Electric system.
Burt & Chapman Furniture Center was selling a Hoover Quik-Broom for $59.95.
Family Dollar was offering a 6-foot artificial tree for $10.99, men’s woven flannel shirts for $7.99 each, a Daredevil 500 Raceway for $9.99 and a 76-ounce box of Rinso laundry powder for $1.97.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a White-Westinghouse washer and dryer pair for $698.
Food Mart had chuck roast for $1.59 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a box of crackers for 69 cents, 2 pounds of Blue Bonnet margarine for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, 13 oranges for 99 cents and 10 pounds of red potatoes for $1.49.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing George Kennedy in “Just Before Dawn.”
Dec. 8, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mrs. Cherry McCree had been appointed Chairman of the Giles County March of Dimes Crusade.
The latest course added to the curriculum at the Pulaski Area Vocational-Technical School was in the field of masonry. The course was opened the previous month with seven students, with Jerry Taylor as the instructor.
The Adkins Pickle Company of Adkins, Ark., had offered to establish a receiving station for cucumbers in Pulaski next summer, provided farmers would pledge to grow at least 50 acres of cucumbers for processing.
Lawrenceburg Plaza Shopping Center was offering a deluxe 8-track home stereo cartridge tape player for $59.88, a portable AM/FM/AC/DC radio for $16.88, a Bohn Addamatic adding machine for $49.88 and a Proctor-Silex toaster oven for $19.88.
A&P had pork loin for 69 cents per pound, three 20-ounce cans of pineapple for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for 89 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and a dozen oranges for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Stalking Moon,” “The Cheyenne Social Club,” “Texas Across the River,” “The Wild Angels,” “Wild in the Streets” and John Wayne in “Rio Lobo.”
Dec. 6, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Hardison family of Lynnville continued its established record of wins in the annual Giles County Fat Calf Show when 11-year-old Ann Hardison’s Hereford took the grand championship and Tommy Hardison showed the Angus breed champion.
Members of the Pulaski-Giles County Industrial Committee would serve as guides to conduct visitors through the new plant of Consolidated Paper Company at Industrial Park when its Tennessee Valley Corrugated Division would hold an Open House Dec. 7.
Foster Arnold, Pulaski businessman, was the new president-elect of the Pulaski Exchange Club to succeed Edwin Booth.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling two platform rockers for $29.95 and a cedar chest for as low as $39.95.
Davis & Eslick had pork roast for 25 cents per pound, spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, sausage for 49 cents per pound, an 8-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 25 cents, a 12-ounce box of chocolate cherries for 49 cents, a pound of walnuts for 45 cents, 2 pounds of apples for 35 cents and two heads of iceberg lettuce for 35 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Days of Thrill and Laughter,” “Francis of Assisi” and Hugh Marlowe in “The Long Rope.”
