This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 7, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
A church and four log homes in South Giles County would be featured on the 10th Annual Christmas Home Tour, hosted by the Elkton Historical Society (EHS) Dec. 12.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I,” “Tangled” and “Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”
Dec. 10, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
The number of divorces finalized in Chancery Court during the period between June 25 and Nov. 17 came to 67.
Sam Yarbrough, former Pulaski chief of police, was elected president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association for 1981.
Story’s Farm & Garden Center had wood heaters for $299.95 and bird feeders as low as $2.95.
Revco had a Hamilton Beach hand mixer for $10.99, a 1,200 Watt hair dryer for $7.99, a coffee maker for $16.99 and an AM/FM digital clock radio for $21.99.
Family Dollar was selling a 6-foot Christmas tree for $10.99 and men’s crew neck sweatshirts for $4.99.
Super X Drug Stores had a pack of four Play-Doh for $1 and a box of 12 candy canes for $1.
Dixie Food Stores was offering sugar cured ham for 97 cents per pound, 12 ounces of whipped topping for 79 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 99 cents and three 7-ounce boxes of macaroni & cheese for 89 cents.
Piggly Wiggly was selling three heads of lettuce for 99 cents and 2 pounds of tomatoes for $1.
Food Mart had a four-roll pack of tissue for 99 cents and 10 oranges for 99 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Alligator.”
Dec. 9, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Nearly 100 pink flowering crabtree seedlings arrived in a Chamber of Commerce and Beautification Committee project to provide the colorful trees for private property owners who wished to have them planted on their premises.
John Stevenson, a teller at the Union Bank, said he had had reports of two counterfeit $20 bills having been passed there.
Good Year was offering two winter tires for $30.
Don’s Radio and TV was selling a widescreen color television for $549.95.
Super X Drug Stores had a 6-foot Christmas tree for $11.99, travel alarm clocks for $3.99, a portable phonograph for $28.88 and an electric can opener for $6.99.
A&P was selling bacon for 49 cents per pound, three packs of 160 Scott napkins for $1, 5 pounds of oranges for 38 cents and three 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing Don Knotts in “The Shakiest Gun in the West” and James Stewart in “Shenandoah.”
Dec. 7, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
A census of agriculture conducted in Giles County counted 2,562 farms with a total land area of 315,776 acres for an average of 123.3 acres per farm, according to a preliminary report by the Bureau of Census.
Ben Franklin was offering a teen timer guitar for $3.88, stuffed animals for $3.98 each and a metal freight train set for $4.44.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a 22-inch round top table for $49.95.
Rogers’ Furniture & Appliance Co. had Boston rockers for $29.95 and children’s chairs for $1.
Davis & Eslick was selling sausage for 39 cents per pound, two heads of lettuce for 29 cents per pound and 100 feet of diamond wax paper for 22
cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “It Started in Naples” and Elvis Presley in “G.I. Blues.”
