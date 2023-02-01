This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 29, 2013, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County Tourism Foundation received $5,000 from the County Commission and was set to continue operation through July 1, which was the end of the 2012-13 budget year.
An ordinance to allow more utility refunds and the city’s first increase in garbage collection rates since 1999 was approved by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman at a meeting the week prior.
With more than 750 items crossing the auction table — and several left over — the annual radio auction netted $35,169.50 over two weekends for the Giles County Help Center.
Giles County High School head football coach David O’Connor had announced his plan to leave GCHS for the same position at Buckhorn High School in New Market, Ala.
Lady Raider four-year starter Kaylin Stacey had scored her 1,000th career point, an accomplishment that was acknowledged the previous Saturday after the Lady Raiders’ win over Community when Stacey’s teammates presented her with a basketball commemorating her achievement.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Warm Bodies,” “Mama” and “Hansel and Gretel.”
The Martin was Showing “Les Miserables.”
Feb. 1, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
According to statistics released from the Tennessee Department of Employment Security, Giles County ended 1982 with an unemployment rate of 13.6 percent. This was lower than the rate of 14.9 percent for the previous month.
Officials at the Wal-Mart store in Pulaski announced that a $1,000 scholarship would be awarded to a local high school senior in the near future. The scholarship would be based on the student’s scholastic and academic achievements, extracurricular and work activities and financial need. A board of community leaders was set to evaluate the applications and make their final determinations during an interview with the student.
Dixie Food Stores was offering four rolls of toilet tissue for 99 cents, four jars of baby food for 98 cents, a box of detergent for $1.88, a jumbo roll of paper towels for 69 cents, two dozen eggs for $1.09, four 1-pound packages for $1, three cartons of yogurt for $1, a 2-pound package of fried chicken for $2.88, fryer breast for 98 cents per pound, chuck roast for $1.58 per pound, sausage for $1.08 per pound, ground beef for 98 cents per pound, a package of bacon for 98 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 88 cents and a box of fish fillets for $1.88.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents, a Banquet pot pie for 37 cents, a 3-pound bag of onions for 69 cents, bacon for 79 cents per pound, a can of mackerel for 49 cents, a box of spaghetti noodles for 49 cents, a container of oats for 99 cents, a 2-pound bag of sugar for 89 cents, a package of cheese slices for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for $1.49 and a bottle of apple juice for 69 cents.
Jan. 31, 1973, The Giles Free Press
A record $4,027 was pledged in the annual March of Dimes radio auction. This exceeded all previous auctions by $1,000.
Stockholders of the Union Bank in their annual meeting voted to merge with the Third National Corporation. They also enjoyed a growth in resources of $4.5 million the year prior.
The amount of influenza cases in Giles County were still below the amount reported the year prior despite a climb in cases the previous two weeks.
The annual Giles County tourney between the six rural high schools was set for Feb. 12-17.
A&P was selling T-bone steak for $1.69 per pound, sirloin for $1.49 per pound, a package of bacon for 89 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 98 cents, round steak for $1.49 per pound, four cans of lima beans for 88 cents, five cans of green beans for 88 cents, a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents, laundry detergent for 62 cents, rump roast for $1.29 per pound, three rolls of jumbo towels for 88 cents, and six cans of potatoes for 88 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Stepmother,” “Chain Gang Women” and “Super Fly.”
Feb. 3, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
The annual all-day meeting of Unit Test Demonstrators in Giles County was set for Feb. 12. Wives of the demonstrators were urged to attend the meeting as well.
The Pulaski Methodist Church was set to host a conference on Visitation Evangelism.
The Pulaski Rotary Club voted to sponsor the annual Vocational Guidance Day for the high school students of Giles County. The event was set to be held at the Giles County High School.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Panama Haiti,” “Land of the Open Range” and “A Haunting We Will Go.”
