This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 8, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A new on-the-job training initiative entitled “100 Jobs 100 Days” had kicked off through a partnership of the South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance and the Tennessee Career Center in Pulaski.
PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Steve Lake had announced the promotion of Assistant Editor Cary Jane Malone to the position of Managing Editor.
An 84-74 win over Union University gave the Martin Methodist College RedHawk men’s basketball team first place in the TranSouth Athletic Conference the previous Saturday.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Dilemma,” “Yogi Bear,” “Gnomeo & Juliet” and “Just Go with It.”
The Martin was showing “The Dilemma.”
Feb. 11, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County showed a significant increase in the unemployment rate in December 1980. Unemployment jumped 0.9 percent up from 5.2 percent in November to 6.1 percent in December.
Some 2,000 “homecoming” fans were treated to a festive occasion last Saturday night as Martin College won two big basketball games from Paducah, Ky.
Family Dollar was offering women’s pleated skirts for $7.99, leather-look handbags for $3, infants’ two-piece overall sets for $3.99 and a 147-ounce box of Trend laundry detergent for $2.99.
Super X Drug Stores had a 16-ounce bottle of shampoo for $1.47.
Dixie Food Stores was selling pork loin for $1.38 per pound, sugar cured ham for 88 cents per pound, sausage for $1.38 per pound, a pack of six ice cream sandwiches for $1.09, a box of 64 tea bags for 99 cents, bananas for 25 cents per pound, a pint of strawberries for 99 cents, three 15-ounce cans of green beans for $1 and 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.
Food Mart was offering two 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for 89 cents, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 69 cents, two 17-ounce cans of pinto beans for 89 cents and four 10-ounce cans of chicken noodle soup for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Flash Gordon.”
Feb. 10, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Hubert Goode was re-elected President of the Giles County Artificial Breeders Association Feb. 4.
The mercury sank to 1 degree above zero Wednesday morning. That was just one degree higher than Tuesday’s lowest reading.
The assets of the First National Bank of Pulaski grew more than $2 million in 1970 and were at more than $23 million during this time.
A&P was offering three rolls of Scott paper towels for $1, three 22-ounce bottles of dish detergent for $1, 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents, cabbage for 10 cents per pound, a 22-ounce fruit pie for 49 cents, four loaves of bread for $1, boneless chuck roast for 89 cents per pound and a 24-ounce can of beef stew for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “From Nashville with Music,” “40 Acre Feud,” “The Hard Chargers” and “Diary of a Mad Housewife.”
Feb. 8, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The last quarter of 1960 saw a number of developments which pointed to a brighter economic picture for Pulaski and Giles County, with both the City Board and County Court taking steps to bring about progressive improvements; and for the second consecutive year, Pulaski placed first in its population bracket for the best overall program of community progress in the state.
Two new bowling centers for Pulaski were announced this week, with plans for both to be opened in the spring.
Bob Clark of Nashville, experienced newspaper and advertising agent, this week joined the staff of the PULASKI CITIZEN as advertising manager, succeeding Clarence Holley, who resigned to accept a position with Josten Engraving Co. in Shelbyville.
Pulaski Motor Co. was selling a Chrysler for $2,964.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of pork sausage for 79 cents, a can of corn for 9 cents, grapefruit for 5 cents each and a head of lettuce for 9 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a can of tomato soup for 10 cents, pork roast for 29 cents per pound, pork chops for 69 cents per pound, round steak for 89 cents per pound, a dozen eggs for 49 cents, four cans of biscuits for 39 cents, four boxes of cake mix for $1, 2 pounds of tomatoes for 35 cents and 5 pounds of shrimp for $3.75.
A&P was selling five 15-ounce cans of chili with beans for $1, 10 pounds of potatoes for 49 cents, 2 pounds of carrots for 19 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 19 cents, bologna for 29 cents, two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 39 cents and a 20-ounce can of pineapples for 27 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “A Woman Like Satan,” “Please Turn Over” and “Squad Car.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Village of the Damned” and “Butterfield 8.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.