This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 12, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A resident came before the board to ask for a change to be made to the beer ordinance to allow his convenience store to sell beer. The change would make it to where the distance was measured from door to door. This would allow his upcoming store to meet the required 200 feet, and be able to proceed with construction.
The Twelve Tribes Community gave the city of Pulaski a letter regarding group plans for the old National Guard Armory building and another behind it on East College Street.
W&O Construction Company Livingston was the successful bidder on phase three of the water line extension project financed through the State Revolving Loan Program in Giles County. Work was continuing on getting phase two of the water line extension project ready so bids could be accepted. Phase one had already been completed with work on phase two expected to take place in five to six months.
The Giles County Bobcats finished the season with a 12-game win streak which also meant they accomplished the rare feat of completing their 12-AA regular season undefeated.
The Richland Raiders weathered a couple of non-district storms in their last week to finish off the season with a record of 22-5. With that record, the Raiders finished the season on a nine-game win streak and earned the District 11-A regular season co-championship with Mount Pleasant.
The Martin was showing “Parental Guidance.”
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Warm Bodies,” “Safe Haven” and “A Good Day to Die Hard.”
Feb. 15, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Renovations were set to begin on the former Giles County Hospital building on East Madison Street in Pulaski. A new psychiatric hospital for children and adolescents was projected to add 119 full-time personnel, which would aid in fulfilling the need of employment in Giles County.
Giles County was informed that financial assistance was available to help with the replacement of an off-system bridge in Giles County.
The South Central Human Resource Agency was set to distribute butter to Giles County food stamp households. Food stamp recipients were asked to bring the blue voucher that was mailed with their February food stamps.
The undefeated Bridgeforth Bobcats were set to go against Celina in the semi-finals of the State Elementary Basketball Tournament. The cats had a bit of trouble in round one, but they came back from behind to win against Lake View, 48-38.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a loaf of bread for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 2-pound bag of pinto beans for 49 cents, a jar of salad dressing for 79 cents, five boxes of macaroni and cheese for $1, a can of tuna for 79 cents, a dozen eggs for 53 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 88 cents, ground beef for 89 cents per pound, round steak for $1.89 per pound, a pack of wieners for $1.28, fryer breast for 59 cents per pound, sausage for $1.09 per pound, a 4-pound bag of sweet potatoes for $1, a pound of turnip greens for 39 cents, a head of cauliflower for 99 cents and a can of orange juice for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Best Friends” starring Burt Reynolds.
Feb 14, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The $2 million Martin College Development campaign had received pledges and contributions totaling just under half a million dollars. Officials at the college reported that large sums of money were committed within the next 20 days but were not reflected in the present total.
A drive was underway to establish a summer camp program for underprivileged children in the 10-county area of Middle Tennessee including Giles.
A&P was selling ham for 59 cents per pound, three bottles of ketchup for 88 cents, a 5-pound bag of grapefruit for 69 cents, an apple pie for 39 cents, a bottle of listerine for $1.19, a can of chili for 39 cents, five cans of corn for $1, four loaves of bread for $1 and a jar of mayonnaise for 58 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Zachariah,” “The Last Valley” and “Jango.”
Feb 17, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County High School band added another feather to its already crowded cap by rating 17 chairs in the concert played by the bands attending the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association, which was held at Peabody College.
