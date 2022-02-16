This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 14, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
More than 20 arrest warrants were served yesterday (Monday) during a drug roundup operation in the Ardmore area.
Troy C. Hood resigned as mayor at the Feb. 7 regular meeting of the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Alderman.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Ghost Rider 2,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “This Means War” and “Hunger Games.”
The Martin was showing “Red Tails.”
Feb. 16, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Wilson Family, winner of the WMGL Radio Wrangler Country Starsearch Contest in Pulaski, would be traveling to Chattanooga Feb. 28 to take part in the Tennessee Wrangler Country Starsearch finals, which would be held at Tivoli Theater.
Pulaski Mayor Aymett Garner was in Nashville Saturday attending the Governor’s Conference on the future of U.S.-Japanese trade relations.
Royce Hughes of Martin College had received notification of her acceptance of membership into the National Athletic Trainers Association (N.A.T.A.), an organization dedicated to the advancement, encouragement and improvement of the athletic training profession.
Family Dollar was selling four 3.5-ounce bars of soap for $1 and an eight-roll pack of Coronet tissue for $1.59.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.09, sliced bacon for $1.39 per pound, spare pork ribs for 59 cents per pound, two 20-ounce loaves of bread for $1, 10 five-count cans of biscuits for 99 cents, a pint of strawberries for 88 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.05 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a half-gallon of milk for $1.09, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for $1.69 and bananas for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Beast Within.”
Feb. 16, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The new Maggoteaux foundry to be built in the city-county Industrial Park would be financed through an industrial revenue bond authorization approved by Pulaski voters six years prior. City Recorder Marvin Rainey said that a $4 million bond issue okayed by voters in 1966 would be used for the foundry.
Everette “Whack” Foster, a Giles County native, had been named president of the First National Bank of Petersburg.
Mrs. Zane Thomas had been named director of the Giles County Welfare Office, succeeding Mrs. John
Melby.
A&P was offering ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a pound of bacon for 39 cents, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, 20 pounds of potatoes for 88 cents, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1 and five 17-ounce cans of green beans for $1.
Davis & Eslick was selling a 12-ounce can of Libby’s tomato juice for 10 cents, a 29-ounce can of chili with beans for 49 cents and a dozen lemons for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Beast in the Cellar,” “The Blood on Satan’s Claw” and Dean Martin in “Something Big.”
Feb. 14, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
A check through records in the files of Giles County Hospital revealed many interesting facts and figures, among which were statistics to show that approximately 21,000 patients had been cared for during the slightly more than 11 years of the institution’s existence.
Giles County was proud of its Agricultural Extension Agent, Terrell Jackson, and his assistant, C. E. DePriest, who were honored the previous week at the eighth annual convention of the Tennessee Livestock Association in Nashville as two of five outstanding county agents in the state.
On Feb. 13, a high of 84 degrees was recorded in Nashville, and 81 degrees was recorded in Pulaski. Both figures were believed to break all records for the month of Feb., the previous high for the area during February being 79 degrees in 1917.
Malone’s Super Market was offering bacon for 39 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 69 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 49 cents and three boxes of cake mix for $1.
A&P had 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, 10 pounds of potatoes for 29 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for 29 cents, 2 pounds of baby squash for 19 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 39 cents, apples for 17 cents per pound and a pint of strawberries for 39 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Colossus of Rhodes,” “Bend of the River,” “The Mississippi Gambler” and Jerry Lewis in “The Errand Boy.”
