This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 15, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Establishing an owner licensing fee for those with dogs or cats was suggested by the Giles County Humane Association (GCHA) to the Giles County Commission’s Public Service Committee.
Auditions for “Aladdin” at the STAAR Theatre would be held Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.
The Martin Methodist College duo of Holden Killen and Jerry McMurty received the first TranSouth Conference Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week honors. Killen was the Player of the Week, while McMurty was the Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Feb. 6.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Big Momma’s House 3,” “Gnomeo and Juliet” and “Just Go with It.”
The Martin was showing “The Rite.”
Feb. 18, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Preliminary Population and Housing Unit counts had been published and distributed by the Bureau of the Census. The preliminary count for Giles County was at 24,646. In 1970, Giles’ population numbered 22,138.
A letter from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service was read at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Feb. 17 which recommended that the city increase its water and sewer rates a total of 86 percent in a three-step process in order to finance their $3 million share of a $10 million sewer improvement project.
Super X Drug Stores was offering furnace filters for 59 cents each, coloring books for 19 cents, four shades of eye shadow for $3.33 and a 24-ounce container of mouthwash for 99 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.49, a box of crackers for 89 cents, sausage for $1.38 per pound, sliced bacon for $1.08 per pound, three 15-ounce cans of green beans for $1, three 16-ounce cans of corn for $1, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents and red grapes for 69 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had two 21-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1, a 16-ounce loaf of bread for 39 cents, an 11-ounce frozen pizza for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents and three 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1.19.
Food Mart was offering a dozen eggs for 69 cents, three 10-ounce packs of frozen strawberries for $1 and a 24-ounce bottle of ketchup for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Robin Williams in “Popeye.”
Feb. 17, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
W.C. Tomerlin had been named chairman of the 1971 Cancer Crusade in Giles County.
Pupil failures in the Giles County School System the previous year amounted to 5.5 percent of the county’s student population. This figure, however, was well below the number of school failures recorded the year before when nearly 10 percent of the students in the county’s schools failed to complete their grades successfully.
Brindley Construction Company had been awarded a contract to build a student services building on the campus at Columbia State College.
Sears was offering a washer for $219.88, a dryer for $164.88 and a refrigerator-freezer for $270.88.
A&P was selling 10 pounds of potatoes for 58 cents, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, frozen spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, a 10-ounce pack of frozen fish sticks for 49 cents and four 16-ounce cans of stewed tomatoes for $1.
Davis & Eslick was offering a dozen eggs for 37 cents, apples for 5 cents each, bananas for 10 cents per pound, 3 pounds of onions for 29 cents and a 16-ounce can of salmon for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Sabata,” “Barquero” and “Little Fauss and Big Halsy.”
Feb. 15, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
A testimonial dinner honoring the Rev. William H. Moss, pastor of First Methodist Church, Pulaski, and national chaplain of the American Legion, was attended by some 75 Legion and church leaders from throughout Tennessee.
Alan Cohen, saxophonist of the Giles County High School Band, received an “A” rating on his solo performance at the senior high school solo and ensemble festival at Peabody College, Nashville, Feb. 9, and three other musicians representing the local band were given “B” ratings.
Sunday’s high temperature of 75 degrees broke all local records for Feb. 12.
Malone’s Super Market was offering a 10-pound bag of self-rising meal for 39 cents, tangerines for 1 cent each, 2 pounds of sausage for 59 cents and bananas for 7 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick had 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, two heads of lettuce for 15 cents and four boxes of cake mix for $1.
A&P was selling 5 pounds of grapefruit for 29 cents, five 10-ounce packs of strawberries for $1 and 4 pounds of apples for 43 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Girl in the Bikini,” “Sin & Desire,” “Ferry to Hong Kong,” “The Cariboo Trail” and “God’s Little Acre.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Battle in Outer Space,” “12 to the Moon” and “The Facts of Life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.