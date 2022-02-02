This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 31, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Debbie Briggs was honored at the Tennessee Rural Health annual meeting with an award for outstanding performance and leadership at the Giles County Farm Bureau office as a TRH Health Plans representative.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Woman in Black,” “Joyful Noise,” “Red Tails” and “One for the Money.”
Feb. 2, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Ralph Neff, Executive Director of Giles County Hospital in Pulaski, was in Washington, DC, meeting with members of Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation, discussing health care issues and the impact of federal legislation or regulation on health care in Tennessee.
The First National Bank, Union Bank and the Bank of Ardmore had pledged almost a quarter of a million dollars to the $2 million Martin College Christian Vitality Campaign, representing almost 12.5 percent of the total campaign.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Purex bleach for 66 cents, a quart of Quaker State oil for 84 cents and four 0.85-ounce tubes of Crest toothpaste for $1.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a pound of bacon for $1.48, chuck roast for $1.58 per pound, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.29, a 5-pound bag of flour for 88 cents, a pint of strawberries for 89 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents and a head of lettuce for 79 cents.
Food Mart had a quart of Kraft mayonnaise for $1.29, three 32-ounce bottles of Sundrop for $1, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 99 cents and turnips for 35 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was offering red grapes for $1.09 per pound and three 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1.
Feb. 2, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
An early morning fire destroyed the 40-year-old Prospect High School gymnasium.
The Bank of Ardmore had received final approval for construction of a branch operation in Pulaski.
With nearly forty managers, coaches and league officers in attendance, the Giles County Little League voted to rescind an earlier action which would have abolished the county’s two leagues and chartered a single circuit.
Abernathy Hardware was selling a gallon of Gilliam aluminum roof paint for $4.75.
Davis & Eslick had a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for 59 cents, pork chops for 85 cents per pound, pork roast for 69 cents per pound, four 16-ounce cans of tomatoes for $1, a large head of lettuce for 29 cents, a 10-pound bag of flour for 98 cents and 3 pounds of red apples for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Adventurers,” “Love It or Leave It” and “Chrome and Hot Leather.”
Jan. 31, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
James R. Newton and William F. Morris, Jr., both serving as deputies on the staff of Sheriff P. M. Butler, were announcing their candidacies for the sheriff’s office. Butler, having served three successive two-year terms, was not eligible for re-election.
The March of Dimes Radio Auction, an 8.5-hour marathon held Jan. 28, netted the highest returns of any one-day drive on record here when an even $2,000 was collected.
Mrs. Marshall Greene had accepted the position of news editor on the staff of the PULASKI CITIZEN, succeeding Mrs. Andrew Ballentine who had held this position for the past two years.
Pulaski Aluminum Company was offering up to 83-inch storm windows for $9.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling pork roast for 39 cents per pound, pork ribs for 35 cents per pound, a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, a dozen oranges for 29 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
A&P had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, 2 pounds of vine ripe tomatoes for 35 cents, 2 pounds of yellow squash for 29 cents, a pint of strawberries for 39 cents and a 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple for 27 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies,” “The Badlanders” and “Bachelor Flat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.