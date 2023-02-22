This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 19, 2013, Pulaski Citizen
Based on criteria compiled through public input and outlined by the Giles County Board of Education, four applicants were listed who TSBA recommended be interviewed for the director of schools position.
Final approval was given to amending the city code to allow raising rates 8 percent to help pay for buying a more mechanized garbage collection truck and new polycarts.
The city of Ardmore agreed to support the community’s 100-year anniversary celebration in 2014.
Two big wins the previous week led the Richland Lady Raiders to the championship game of the District 11-A Tournament. Richland who was the No. 2 seed in the tournament was scheduled to play the No. 1 seed Cornersville.
After losing to Spring Hill, the Giles County Bobcats finished runner-up in the district tournament.
The Richland Raiders were relentless in winning their two prior district games, both by double digits, and were set to play in the District 12-AA Tournament championship game.
The Martin was showing “Life of Pi.”
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Safe Haven,” “Escape from Planet Earth” and “A Good Day to Die Hard.”
Feb. 22, 1983, Pulaski Citizen
The first step was taken Monday night toward the opening of the proposed Richland Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents.
The State Division of Property Assessment was nearing completion of the reappraisal program in Giles County. Within the coming days, a notice was to be sent of each property appraisal to the owners.
At the regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman, members of the board were informed that the Pulaski Public Square was being considered by the Tennessee Historical Commission to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The proposed historic district was set to include the Courthouse, the buildings facing the square, and the buildings along first and second streets leading into the square between flower and Washington street.
Tickets for the GCHS sociology class elementary and high school talent shows were officially on sale.
At the 79th stockholders meeting of the Union Bank, the president and chief officer stated that the bank paid interest to savers totaling $5,716,000 in 1982. The bank also increased its loan loss reserves to a historic high of 1.25 percent of gross loans.
Bridgeforth Middle School saw its perfect win streak of 18-0 end in the finals of the State Elementary Basketball Tournament hosted by Murfreesboro Middle School.
Food Mart was selling beef for 99 cents per pound, three cans of peas for $1, a six pack of R.C. cola for 99 cents, a box of detergent for $1.89, three cans of potted meat for 89 cents, a bottle of ketchup for $1.27, a bottle of salad dressing for $1.29, a gallon of Clorox for 98 cents, a head of lettuce for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of grapefruit for $1.49, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.99, cabbage for 19 cents per pound, a box of instant potatoes for 98 cents and a jar of mayonnaise for $1.49.
The Moonglo Drive-In was playing “Alone in the Dark.”
Feb 21, 1973, The Giles Free Press
Officials were hoping that issues revolving around the one school proposal which was currently tied in court would be resolved with a referendum.
Davis & Eslick was selling ham for 59 cents per pound, chuck steak for 79 cents per pound, bacon for $1.09 per pound, four cans of green beans for $1, three cans of dog food for $1, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 89 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 59 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 67 cents, a can of tomato juice for 28 cents, five cans of corn for $1, two cans of pork and beans for 45 cents and a box of salt for 10 cents.
Feb 24, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
An important meeting of representatives of all churches and members of committees responsible for the World Day of Prayer was set to be held at the Methodist Church. A full attendance was requested since the meeting was to be the occasion for the rehearsal of the program to be presented at the Day of Prayer observance.
The sum of $186.09 was added to the Infantile Paralysis Fund of the nation as a result of collections taken at the Sam Davis Theater through a six-day period.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Tales of Manhattan,” Gene Autry in “Bells of Capistrano,” "Flying Fortress” and “Orchestra Wives.”
