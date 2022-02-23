This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 21, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Annelle Guthrie was appointed to the Giles County Election Commission Feb. 13 by the State Election Commission, overturning a recommendation of the local commission.
On Feb. 25 a live display on the subject of beekeeping would take place in conjunction with the Smithsonian exhibit “The Way We Worked” and its companion exhibit “The Way We Worked in Giles County” at the Ole Smith Store in Elkton.
The Richland Raiders earned a shot at the District 11A championship with wins the previous week over Columbia Academy and Santa Fe.
Feb. 23, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
A Giles County native, Vicki Meagher, had been selected for inclusion in the 1981 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America. This program was designed to honor and encourage exceptional young women between the ages of 21 and 36 who had distinguished themselves in their homes, their professions and their communities.
Hospital Corporation of America, the world’s largest hospital company of which Giles County Hospital was a part, raced past the two billion dollar revenue mark and jumped the one hundred million dollar net earnings hurdle for the first time in 1981.
Both Sheriff James (Red) Newton and former chief deputy William (Bill) Morris had announced their candidacies for the position of Giles County Sheriff during the 1982 race.
Family Dollar was offering six 0.85-ounce tubes of Crest toothpaste for $1, two rolls of paper towels for $1 and a 40-ounce box of Super Suds laundry powder for $1.19.
Walls South-End Grocery was selling pork chops for $1.29 per pound, sausage for $1.69 per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents and an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 87 cents.
Food Mart had round steak for $1.73 per pound, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, a head of lettuce for 48 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.09 and a 12-ounce bag of Fritos corn chips for $1.19.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Neighbors.”
Feb. 23, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Rev. Clarence K. Stewart, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Pulaski, had been invited to participate in an evangelistic campaign in Jamaica.
Giles County Judge Coleman Davis was elected as temporary chairman of a 12-county Economic Development District formed at Henry Horton State Park.
Sophomore guard John Berry sparked Martin College to a spot in the Region 7 NJCAA tournament by forcing Freed-Hardeman to turn the ball over four times in a five-minute span. Berry’s heroics, plus the shooting of Andy Williams, Greg Reese and James Davis enabled the Indians to dump the Lions 76-69 in a playoff game at Waynesboro.
A&P Factory Outlet was selling men’s short sleeve dress shirts for $3.84, men’s knit slacks for $5.74 and women’s blouses for $1.91 during its Appreciation & Clearance Sale.
A&P was offering whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, four 12-count packs of Jane Parker rolls for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, five 17-ounce cans of green peas for $1, bananas for 10 cents per pound, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, cabbage for 10 cents per pound, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, four 16-ounce boxes of saltine crackers for $1, a quart of mayonnaise for 39 cents and a dozen large eggs for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Plaza Suite,” “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” and Clint Eastwood in “Paint Your Wagon.”
Feb. 21, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
John Herschel Glenn Jr., a 40-year-old Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who Tuesday made history as the first American to circle the earth in outer space, would receive the nation’s expression of appreciation from President John Kennedy on Friday when the chief executive would visit the astronaut at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The Giles County unit of the Tennessee National Guard would soon hold its first reunion since being called to active duty 21 years ago.
The Long Rifle Award, Scouting’s highest on the district level, was presented to four persons at the Davy Crockett District Scouter’s Appreciation Banquet held at the Hillcrest County Club in Pulaski. Receiving awards were Henry Hornik, W. R. (Bill) Watson, Battle Bagley and Mrs. Russell Sullivan.
Malone’s Super Market was selling sausage for 39 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 39 cents per pound, three 20-ounce jars of grape preserves for $1, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a quart of dill pickles for 29 cents, three boxes of cake mix for $1, three boxes of Jell-O for 27 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents, 10 pounds of cobbler potatoes for 39 cents, vine ripe tomatoes for 19 cents per pound and 2 pounds of turnip greens for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Twist Around the Clock,” “The Lost Missile,” “Enemy from Space” and “Sail a Crooked Ship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.