This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 22, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The new Physician Hospitalist Program at Hillside Hospital meant the facility was joining more than 3,000 hospitals in adopting a progressive patient care program.
Legendary country hits would be in abundance at the next Songwriter’s Dream concert when Steven Dale Jones and Tim Nichols would take the Gault Fine Arts Center stage in March.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Big Momma’s House 3,” “Gnomeo and Juliet” and “Just Go With It.”
The Martin was showing “The Eagle.”
Feb. 25, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Power Board authorized Pulaski Electric System Superintendent James Hanna to raise prices on security light uses. The system had been taking about a $500 a month loss on the 1,328 security lights in operation.
Joe F. Fite, a junior at the U.T. Center for Health Sciences at Memphis, became the first recipient of the Dr. J.U. Speer Memorial Fund, which was set up for the education of Giles County natives who were juniors or seniors in medical school.
Family Dollar was offering four bars of 5-ounce Lux soap for $1, three rolls of aluminum foil for $1, a gallon of Dowgard anti-freeze for $2.99 and a pair of men’s work boots for $9.88.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a 10-ounce can of hair spray for 97 cents, a 4-ounce container of lighter fluid for 19 cents, a 9-Volt battery for 25 cents and a .7-ounce tube of super glue for 59 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had pork roast for 88 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of bacon for 88 cents, a box of crackers for 59 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, 3 pounds of apples for $1 and 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.
Food Mart was selling a four-roll pack of tissue for 99 cents, a gallon of Bleach for 69 cents, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.19, six oranges for 99 cents and a pound of carrots for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Fear No Evil.”
Feb. 24, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Martin College would offer four special evening class courses beginning March 8.
Giles County Sheriff William (Doc) Oliver had been elected president of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Bureau of Identification — the only organization of county sheriffs in the state.
Elmore’s was offering women’s sweaters for as low as $2.27.
A&P had 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 48 cents, cabbage for 8 cents per pound, a box of crackers for 39 cents, a one-pound can of Colombian coffee for 99 cents, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound and 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Hornets’ Nest,” “Burn!” and “Cannon for Cordoba.”
Feb. 22, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Officers for 1961 of the local Order of the Eastern Star were installed at the Eastern Star Hall on West Madison Street, with Mrs. Betty Sigmon serving as installing officer.
Malone’s Super Market was selling 2-year-old rose bushes for 99 cents, a 1-pound bag of American Ace coffee for 59 cents, 2 pounds of pork sausage for 59 cents, a bag of radishes for 5 cents, a dozen lemons for 19 cents and a 10-pound bag of self-rising meal for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering rib steaks for 79 cents per pound, spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, a box of Jell-O for 5 cents, 12 moon pies for 39 cents, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 19 cents, 2 pounds of grapes for 25 cents and a box of crackers for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Clark Gable in “The Misfits.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Five Branded Women” and “Esther and the King.”
