This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 1, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Scenes near the end of the movie “Deadline” were filmed most of Sunday and into the evening in and around the Giles County Courthouse.
A unanimous decision during the Giles County Board of Education’s Jan. 27 meeting revised the 2010-11 school year calendar to factor in more weather make-up days. The revised calendar included eight make-up days for school days already missed and 10 potential days to be used in the event of more school cancellations.
The major construction project approved by the Board of Trustees at Martin Methodist College would transform the 44-acre tract of land on East College Street into an athletic complex second to none in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Dilemma,” “Season of the Witch,” “Yogi Bear” and “Country Strong.”
The Martin was showing “The Green Hornet.”
Feb. 4, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The previous year, South Central Bell spent $21.3 million constructing telephone equipment in the Columbia District, which included Giles County.
The Giles County Red Cross Chapter succeeded in exceeding its goal for blood collection at the Feb. 2 visit of the Blood-mobile. The day’s goal was 230 pints; 261 pints were donated.
The annual Giles County Lions’ Club Fair received an excellent rating at the 59th Annual Convention of the Tennessee Association of Fairs held in Nashville Jan. 21-23.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Purex bleach for 57 cents and women’s Nylon jackets for $7.99.
Super X Drug Store was selling a 7.5-ounce jar of Vaseline for $1.29, a 16-ounce container of oven cleaner for $1.09 and a hair dryer for $8.88.
Food Mart had sliced bacon for 75 cents per pound, two 29-ounce cans of green beans for 89 cents, four 10-ounce cans of chicken noodle soup for $1 and a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 98 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Galaxina.”
Feb. 3, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
In a revised summary of the 1970 census figures, it was revealed that the city of Pulaski actually grew by 373 persons from 1960-70.
Winter enrollment at the Pulaski Vocational-Technical School reached an all-time high of 216 students the previous week.
Giles County High’s Bobcats pulled off the year’s biggest upset on the midstate basketball scene when they halted Fayetteville 45-44.
Elmore’s was selling 2-piece knit sets for $5.87, girls’ dresses for $1.97 and men’s windbreakers for $4.97.
Dollar General had squeeze sponge mops and corn brooms for $1 each, eight diapers for $1 and two full-size blankets for $5.
Davis & Eslick was offering spare ribs for 29 cents per pound, an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce for 10 cents, three 46-ounce cans of orange Hawaiian punch for $1, a 10-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and a 20-ounce frozen fruit pie for 29 cents.
A&P was selling T-bone steak for $1.29 per pound, bananas for 10 cents per pound, three loaves of white bread for 89 cents, a 3-ounce package of Jell-O for 10 cents, a 16-ounce can of green beans for 15 cents, 20 pounds of potatoes for 78 cents and 4 pounds of apples for 48 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The 5-Man Army,” “Dirty Dingus Magee” and Elvis Presley in “Stay Away, Joe.”
Feb. 1, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Miss Margaret Pollard, Giles County Home Agent, was elected secretary of the District 2 Home Demonstration Agents Association at a meeting of the organization at Montgomery Bell Inn in Dickson County.
Two Giles Countians were among the 62 graduates of Middle Tennessee State College who received degrees in the first January graduating class in the history of the college.
Pigg & Parsons was selling men’s sport shirts for $1.98 each and men’s suits for as low as $29.75.
Ben Franklin had a 10.5-inch Shinaware skillet for 99 cents, three pairs of men’s or women’s socks for $1 and a pack of 16 envelopes for 10 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering chuck roast for 55 cents per pound, four ears of corn for 33 cents, four boxes of cake mix for $1, 2 pounds of sausage for 85 cents, a dozen eggs for 49 cents and a 6-ounce jar of coffee for 89 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was selling grapefruit for 5 cents each and a can of SPAM for 39 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “North to Alaska,” “Village of the Damned” and “Butterfield 8.”
