This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 5, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County veterans had lost a true advocate and friend with the death of former Army Ranger Harvey McClain. McClain was honored as a Citizen of the Week in 2004 for his seemingly tireless efforts on behalf of local veterans, and was chosen as the first-ever Citizen of the Year in January 2005.
The Pulaski City Council approved a request for rezoning that would allow apartments to be built on more than six acres of land along Magazine Road.
After two huge wins the week prior, the Richland Raiders were set to share a regular season District 11-A title with CA. They were also set to be the number 2 seed overall in the upcoming district tournament.
For the third time in four seasons the Richland Lady Raiders and Cornersville Bulldogs would use a coin toss to determine the top seed in the District 11-A Tournament.
The Giles County High School Bobcats clinched at least a share of the District 12-AA regular season title with a record of 13-0. The Bobcats were set to open the tournament the following week against the winner of the East Hickman/Hickman Co. play in game.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Warm Bodies,” “Mama” and “Hansel and Gretel.”
The Martin was showing “Jack Reacher.”
Feb. 8, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Farmers Home Administration was seeking support from local farmers for participation in the Payment-in-Kind (PIK) or crop swap program.
Customers of Pulaski Electric System were set to receive a discount on their March electric rates. The decrease was set to amount to around 10.2 percent for residential customers.
The Assessor of Property’s office was moved to the basement of the Giles County Courthouse and the Tennesee Highway Patrol would operate out of the office on the main floor that was formerly used by the Assessor.
Plans were finalized for the fifth annual GCHS talent show for students from grades K-8. Sign-ups were taking place at the county’s four elementery schools and Bridgeforth Middle School.
Save-A-Lot was offering bacon for 79 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 88 cents, a jar of grape jelly for 99 cents, a can of mackerel for 49 cents, a box of spaghetti for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 75 cents, a can of mushrooms for 43 cents, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a can of chili with beans for 69 cents, a box of lasagna noodles for 69 cents, a can of pinto beans for 27 cents and a box of fig bars for $1.39.
Feb 7, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County Ministerial Association elected to participate in the nationwide evangelical crusade called Key 73. The movement, which involved 140 different religions, denominations and organizations, was an effort to reach all of North America in 1973 with the gospel.
Pulaski’s new American Maggateaux Plant was expected to go into production the following month after all the equipment had officially arrived and been installed.
Seminfinals of the Giles County Elementary Tournament were set to take place the following day at the Pulaski Jr. High School Gym. The field of four girls teams and four boys teams would be trimmed to two in each division for the final round of play.
A&P was offering whole fryers for 33 cents per pound, three jumbo rolls of paper towels for 88 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 58 cents, five cans of corn for 88 cents, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, four cans of green beans for 88 cents and a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling spare ribs for 39 cents per pound, a box of detergent for 67 cents, one pound of margarine for 25 cents, pork chops for 99 cents per pound, a box of mashed potatoes for 49 cents and two loaves of bread for 49 cents.
The Pulaski Jr. High Bobcats had a 44-42 comeback win over Franklin Northside in their last regular season game. The team finished the season with 11 wins and only three losses.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Rage,” “Dracula Has Risen from the Grave” and “Trouble Man.”
Feb 10, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Citizens of Giles County were asked to raise a sum of $10,000 for the Red Cross War Fund campaign. The quota was more than double what was previously assigned due to the extended field of service covered by the Red Cross. The campaign was set to take place Feb. 26.
The Giles County Association for Childhood Education was set to meet for regular session at Giles County High School.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Seven Sweethearts,” “Fighting Bill Fargo,” “Eagle Squadron,” and “Iceland.”
