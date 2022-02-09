This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 7, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tickets were on sale for the World Premiere of the film, “Deadline,” at the Green Hills Regal 16 Theater in Nashville. The movie was filmed partly at the Giles County Courthouse.
A record 55 high school seniors would be on the Martin Methodist College campus Feb. 11 for the 12th annual Barton Scholars Competition.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Woman in Black,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Joyful Noise,” “One for the Money” and “This Means War.”
Feb. 9, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, an activity of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, offered free public library service to those unable to hold, read or turn the pages of ordinary books and magazines because of physical or visual impairment.
South Central Bell had presented a variety of educational materials and aids to the Giles County school system. The materials, previously loaned to the system during the school year, would now become the property of the schools, including a complete package of teaching aids on communications for elementary, secondary and special education classes.
Word came from Sen. Jim Sasser that Frank Barnes was one of 10 nominees for an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Family Dollar was selling two 150-count boxes of tissues for 79 cents, a 22-ounce bottle of dishwashing liquid for 89 cents and an 8-ounce box of chocolate-covered cherries for $1.
Revco was offering a 12.5-ounce bottle of corn starch baby powder for 79 cents and four 3.5-ounce bars of soap for $1.
Walls South-End Grocery had sliced bacon for $1.09 per pound, chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, an 8-ounce pack of mushrooms for 89 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for $1.59, a dozen medium eggs for 69 cents, two loaves of bread for 89 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.19.
Food Mart was offering chuck roast for $1.47 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.39, spare pork ribs for $1.29 per pound, a head of lettuce for 79 cents and 3 pounds of bananas for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Waitress!”
Feb. 9, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
First National Bank stock-holders attending the 34th annual meeting heard President Robert E. Curry relate a record growth for the bank in resources during 1971 of $3,178,247.85 and a year-end total resources at $26,508,504.06. He stated that of the $8,419,368.14 increase in deposit in Giles County, First National Bank enjoyed an increase of 34.1 percent, the largest of any bank or savings and loan in the county.
Rogers N. Hays, Pulaski City Judge and a member of the law firm of Wade, Forrester and Hays, would be a guest speaker at this year’s annual Davy Crockett District Boy Scout Banquet.
A&P was offering chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, a pound of bacon for 39 cents, five 17-ounce cans of corn for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, a half-gallon of Dixieland ice cream for 39 cents, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, five 16-ounce cans of tomatoes for $1, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 49 cents and a quart of mayonnaise for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Darling Lili,” “The Love Machine” and Jack Lemmon in “The Out-of-Towners.”
Feb. 7, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Miss Mary Lillian Branch, former Giles Countian, was the broker for a recent $1 million land transaction between comedian Bob Hope and architect H. L. Gogerty.
Soil conservationist W. R. Wiseman announced that a group of engineers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in Washington, D.C., Spartanburg, S. C. and Nashville were in Giles for a three-day meeting to study the Richland Creek Watershed Program. These specialists were here to aid in the study being made of this area in order to reduce the flooding of Richland and other nearby creeks.
Malone’s Super Market was selling 2 pounds of sausage for 69 cents, two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 35 cents, a half-gallon of Park Lane ice cream for 49 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick had pork chops for 69 cents per pound, beef liver for 49 cents per pound, chuck roast for 55 cents per pound, three cans of biscuits for 25 cents, vine-ripened tomatoes for 19 cents per pound and grapefruit for 5 cents each.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Teenage Millionaire,” “Home from the Hill,” “The Gazebo” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”
