This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 8, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Highway department had proposed spending 489,000 to buy land to build a road to go around the closed Tunnel Hill Road Bridge, after not being able to work out a solution with CSX Railroad.
The Giles County Bobcats finished runner-up after winning two of their three games in the Beech Hill Christmas Tournament in Hendersonville.
After a bit of a rough start going into the Christmas break, the Richland Raiders found a way to win three-straight games at the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
The Lady Raiders rebounded from a rough Christmas break to pick up a district win against Culleoka to start the second half of the season.
Giles County High School quarterback Al Cobb was honored with a Franklin American Mortgage Company and Music City Bowl Tradition of Service Award.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Les Miserables,” “Parental Guidance” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
The Martin was showing “Lincoln.”
Jan 11, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Education Committee of the County Commission voted to recommend to the entire commission that it approve funding for a two-classroom expansion of Minor Hill School and the installation of a new roof at Pulaski Elementary School. The Giles County Board of Education had voted at a meeting to bring the request of $132,000 before the committee due to the steady increase of enrollment at the already overcrowded Minor Hill School.
The Biddy League Basketball for boys age 10, 11 and 12 opened the previous Saturday at the Pulaski Recreation Center with a slate of three games.
The Giles County Chapter of the American Cancer Society pocketed well-over $2,000 after the Old Time County Basketball Championship. An estimated 1,800 fans were in attendance to see the first-ever benefit contest.
Save-A-Lot had two and-a-half dozen eggs for $1.99, a 3-pound package of bacon for $2.09, two loaves of bread for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a pound of bologna for $1.19, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.19, a 3-pound bag of yellow onions for 79 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 89 cents, a 2-pound package of chicken for $2.69 and a box of saltine crackers for 49 cents.
Food Mart was selling a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.29, a 2-pound package of sausage for $2.99, fryers for 49 cents per pound, a can of tuna for 89 cents, two cans of beans for 59 cents, a gallon of bleach for 89 cents and four sticks of margarine for 39 cents.
Jan. 10, 1983, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County Mental Health Center’s annual report showed it had served 360 clients in the previous year.
The Lynnville and Giles County basketball teams both ranked in the top 10 in Middle Tennessee in their respective divisions.
The Elkton boys beat Beech Hill 75-60 to secure their 11th win of the season.
A&P was selling smoked ham for 69 cents per pound, three jumbo rolls of paper towels for 89 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, three cans of red beans for $1, a pound of cabbage for 10 cents, a 2-pound bag of apples for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents, beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, stew beef for 99 cents per pound, ground chuck for 89 cents per pound, cubed steak for $1.19 per pound, a 2-pound bag of sweet potatoes for 29 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 63 cents, a roll of bath tissue for 10 cents, a bottle of waffle syrup for 59 cents and a can of peas for 29 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering sausage for 89 cents per pound, a package of sliced bacon for 75 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 39 cents, three loaves of bread for 89 cents, a dozen eggs for 59 cents, a 20-pound bag of potatoes for 79 cents, a 2-pound bag of carrots for 39 cents, a pound of margarine for 39 cents, a 4-pound can of sorghum for $2.45 and a can of lima beans for 10 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The War Between Men and Women,” “Big Jake” starring John Wayne and “On the Line.”
Jan. 13, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Chapter of the American Red Cross accepted the quota of 115 knit bags. This equipment would be given to fighting men when they left the borders of this country.
Housewives in the county were advised to have old bread knives sharpened due to the discontinuation of sliced bread after Jan. 18.
The Volunteer Office was officially open and ready to enroll volunteers for different branches of the Defense Corps and the Citizen Service Corps.
