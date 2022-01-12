This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 10, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Hearts were racing and palms were sweaty as a room filled with nominees and their supporters awaited the announcement of the 2011 Pulaski Citizen of the Year. And when the name of Giles County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Nations was read, the crowd of near 150 rose to their feet in applause.
Richland School’s new assistant principal was Janice Clark Franklin, a former classroom teacher at the school for 24 years.
The Giles County High School Bobcats got the new year started right with a 74-47 home district win over Fairview the previous week.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “War Horse,” “We Bought a Zoo” and “Joyful Noise.”
The Martin was showing “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.”
Jan. 12, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Sixteen practical nurse students graduated from the Pulaski State Area Vocational-Technical School Oct. 16, 1981.
Giles County Schools had been closed all week, and many businesses came to a virtual standstill because of severe weather conditions which had plagued the county since Friday when temperatures began plunging to near zero.
Family Dollar was selling a 40-ounce box of Super Suds laundry powder for $1 and a quart of Mobil 10W-30 motor oil for 84 cents.
Food Mart was offering full-cut round steak for $1.68 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.29, a dozen large eggs for 68 cents, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, three 15-ounce cans of peas for 99 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.19, 10 pounds of red potatoes for $1.99 and 13 oranges for 99 cents.
Jan. 12, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Sam Lewis of Pulaski had announced his resignation as an assistant to Attorney General Arnold Peebles of Columbia.
The Wearwell Knit Corporation had announced plans for a major expansion of its Pulaski operations in 1972. Jack Listanowsky, a partner in the firm, said his company had negotiated a firm three-year contract with a major distributor of knitwear and that the Pulaski plant was adding a night shift as soon as possible.
Mayor Aymett Garner had issued a resolution to proclaim Saturday night, Jan. 15, as the 11th Annual Martin College Basketball “Appreciation Night.”
A&P was selling chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for 59 cents, a 22-ounce jar of dill pickles for 45 cents, six 9-ounce cans of biscuits for 48 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 48 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 39 cents, 20 pounds of potatoes for 88 cents and eight 8-ounce cans of sauerkraut for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Just Like a Woman,” “Jennie: Wife/Child,” “A Swingin’ Affair,” “Single Room Furnished” and “Doctors’ Wives.”
Jan. 10, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
A resolution to appropriate funds in the amount of $11,512.50 for Giles County’s portion of the expense of paving runways at Abernathy Airfield brought forth a clash of opinions at the Quarterly Court, and magistrates first voted down the measure before rescinding their decision and voting in favor of the proposal.
Former Gov. Prentice Cooper would be the guest speaker at the second session of the School of Missions at First Methodist Church, and the public was cordially invited to hear this distinguished Tennessean tell his experiences in Latin America while serving as Ambassador to Peru.
Mrs. M. H. Long, in charge of the Giles County Library, reported this week that 1961 was a most successful year for that institution, with increased public interest in reading and broader use of the center for reference work. The librarian said that 16,964 books were checked out by the 17,436 persons who visited the library during the past year.
Malone’s Super Market was offering pork chops for 49 cents per pound, pork roast for 39 cents per pound, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, grapefruit for 5 cents each, a dozen tangerines for 29 cents, three boxes of cake mix for $1, a 2-pound rum and brandy flavored fruit cake for 69 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
A&P was selling 3 pounds of sausage for $1, beef liver for 33 cents per pound, smoked bacon for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, two heads of iceberg lettuce for 23 cents, apples for 19 cents per pound and two 14-ounce bottles of Heinz ketchup for 49 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “It Started with a Kiss,” “The Last Voyage,” “Pocketful of Miracles” and “Hey, Let’s Twist!”
