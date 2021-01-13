This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 11, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Public Library had received an Arts Build Communities Grant for its original narrative musical theater series, “Books on Stage.”
Martin Methodist College junior Vee Young was named the first NAIA National Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the 2010–11 season.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “True Grit,” “Yogi Bear,” “Little Fockers” and “The Green Hornet.”
The Martin was showing “True Grit.”
Jan. 14, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The first quarterly meeting of 1981 for the Giles County Board of Commissioners would be held Jan. 19 at the Giles County Courthouse. Eight resolutions were on the agenda for board consideration, including a resolution to convey the deed of the old West Hill Elementary School building to Martin College for their expansion to a four-year institution.
Jesse Rich of VFW Post No. 4577 announced that Linda Leonard won the state Voice of Democracy Contest at Nashville.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling men’s leather work boots for $19 and boys’ leather shoes for $13.
Family Dollar was offering four bars of soap for $1, full- or twin-size bedspreads for $9.99 each, two 15-inch sofa throw pillows for $3 and women’s slippers for $1.88.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 20-ounce loaf of bread for 39 cents, three 30-ounce cans of green beans for $1, five 6-ounce pot pies for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a box of crackers for 69 cents, 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for $1 and 3 pounds of apples for 59 cents.
Food Mart was offering a gallon of Clorox for 89 cents, three 15-ounce cans of pinto beans for $1, three 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, a dozen lemons for $1.09, pork roast for $1.09 per pound and three 16-ounce cans of tomatoes for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Windwalker.”
Jan. 13, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A freshman at Martin College had become Giles County’s first 18-year-old to register to vote under a new federal law giving 18-year-olds that right.
Cato’s was selling unstyled stretch wigs for $11.77.
Coachman’s Men’s Shop had men’s sweaters for as low as $6.88 and men’s shirts for $3.88.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Company was offering washers for as low as $218.88 and electric dryers for as low as $148.88.
A&P was selling two four-packs of Scott tissue for 79 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 38 cents, four 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce for 89 cents, apples for 19 cents per pound, an 8-ounce bottle of Thousand Island salad dressing for 35 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 48 cents and three loaves of raisin bread for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Move,” Elvis Presley in “Live a Little, Love a Little” and Elvis Presley in “The Trouble with Girls.”
Jan. 11, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
A number of “firsts” were recorded in the PULASKI CITIZEN’s files of 1960, among which were: the conversion of the Minor Hill telephone system to an all-number dial system, the first such to be used in Tennessee, and a series of Community Workshops sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Malone’s Super Market was selling bananas for 7 cents per pound, sausage for 44 cents per pound and 3 pounds of sliced bacon for $1.
Davis & Eslick was offering a box of Betty Crocker cake mix for 33 cents, 2 pounds of apples for 29 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents, a pound of Maxwell House coffee for 59 cents and a quart of Miracle Whip for 49 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Nights of Lucretia Borgia,” “Let No Man Write My Epitaph” and “Rocket Attack U.S.A.”
