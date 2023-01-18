This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 15, 2013 PULASKI CITIZEN
A change in the hotel-motel tax was proposed that would allow the revenue earned to be used for other county buildings besides the Courthouse and Courthouse Annex building.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman approved an ordinance to buy a more mechanized garbage collection truck and newer, more durable polycarts.
A request was brought before the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman to apply for a Community Block and Development Grant to help Minor Hill Utility District pay for new water supply lines it planned to run south from Anthony Hill to an existing line near the Charlie Davis Road intersection.
Approval of a plan to build a road to replace a bridge on Tunnel Hill Road in northern Giles County was set to come before the Giles County Commission.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama,” “Parental Guidance” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
The Martin was showing “Lincoln.”
Jan. 18, 1983 PULASKI CITIZEN
During its first quarterly meeting of 1983, the Giles County Commission voted to approve a resolution to keep the local delinquent tax rate at 12 percent.
The Bridgeforth Middle School Bobcat basketball team remained unbeaten after winning its last game to improve to 11-0 for the season.
Save-A-Lot was offering a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a 1-pound package of bacon for $1.19, a can of white chili beans for 69 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, two loaves of bread for 99 cents, a box of waffles for 55 cents, six rolls of bath tissue for 99 cents, a bag of potato chips for 59 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a can of mackerel for 59 cents, a box of mashed potatoes for 85 cents, a pound of cabbage for 19 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for $1.29, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.19, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.99, a can of dog food for 37 cents, a box of spaghetti for 49 cents and a box of saltine crackers for 49 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling fryer breast for 88 cents per pound, steak for $1.58 per pound, a slab of bacon for $1.58 per pound, three cans of biscuits for $1, three pot pies for $1, a 3-pound bag of apples for 89 cents, a can of mushrooms for 89 cents, a 4-pound bag of turnips for $1, a bottle of liquid detergent for 99 cents, a box of cake mix for 77 cents, four cans of tomato sauce for $1, a jar of dill pickles for 69 cents, stew meat for $1.78 per pound and hog jowl for 88 cents per pound.
Jan. 17, 1973 THE GILES FREE PRESS
The chairman of the Lower Elk Committee of the Elk Development Association told ERDA members at an annual meeting that the organization planned to create nine new rural residential towns in a three-county area including southern Giles.
WKSR was seeking items to be auctioned off for the last major event of the 1973 March of Dimes Campaign.
A&P was selling chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, ground chuck for 89 cents per pound, three boxes of tissues for $1, dish detergent for 58 cents, a 1-pound box of saltines for 39 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag for 69 cents, a 10-pound bag of white potatoes for 79 cents, a box of laundry detergent for 62 cents, apples for 25 cents per pound, oranges for 19 cents per pound, cube steak for 99 cents per pound, a bottle of ketchup for 57 cents, a 15-pound bag of dog food for $2.99, a stick of deodorant for 87 cents, a box of Keebler cookies for 49 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents and a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents.
Jan. 20, 1943 PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Junior Chamber of Commerce announced that it would be working with its affiliated organizations to stage its annual Founder’s Day banquet.
A General Sessions Court in Giles County was set to become a reality after the bill was passed by the House and was expected to pass the Senate soon after. Once the law was enacted, the court would be set up in the Courthouse in Pulaski.
An air whistle was installed atop the City Hall in Pulaski to be used in the event of an air raid warning for wardens and civilians in the area.
