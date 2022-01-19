This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 17, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
A proposal to apply for a grant, which its advocate said would help improve delivery of health care services in Giles County, had passed the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
An Innovation Grant from the Tennessee Solar Institute had made it possible for Outpost Solar’s 40,000-square-foot facility to be illuminated by 180 LED North America high bay luminaries with a life span double that of a typical LED. This was LED North America’s first completed large-scale commercial lighting project that used graphite foam technology licensed exclusively by LED North America from Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Two district wins had the Giles County High School Bobcats in position to challenge Spring Hill for the top of the district standings.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “War Horse,” “We Bought a Zoo,” “Red Tails” and “Joyful Noise.”
The Martin was showing “War Horse.”
Jan. 19, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s mayor, Dr. Stacey Aymett Garner, was given the oath of office for a fifth term at the organizational meeting of the City Council.
Following the traditional activities of the organizational meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Board heard the final report on construction in the North End Redevelopment Project. Total cost for the three-year project was reported to be $2,036,525.
The week of Jan. 18-22 had been proclaimed Tennessee Financial Aid Awareness Week by Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander. The purpose of this was to make all prospective college students aware of the availability of the various sources of financial aid.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a pound of sausage for 88 cents, sliced bacon for $1.28 per pound, chuck roast for $1.58 per pound, a 20-ounce loaf of bread for 59 cents, three boxes of macaroni and cheese for $1, five 6-ounce pot pies for $1, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 79 cents, 4 pounds of bananas for $1, an 8-ounce pack of mushrooms for 88 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had red grapes for 99 cents per pound, vine ripe tomatoes for 59 cents per pound, 10 lemons for 99 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of Hunt’s ketchup for $1.09, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 69 cents, three 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1 and a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents.
Jan. 19, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
What began as a modest business in the textile country of South Carolina in 1965 had now grown into a 10-state operation headquartered in Pulaski. The Southern Textile Distributors, owned by Leonard and Peggy Rogers of Pulaski, had operated in a building on the Minor Hill Road since Rogers moved the firm here from Greenwood, S.C., in 1971.
Gary Silvers, vice-president of the Med-Field Corporation of St. Petersburg, Fla., was in Pulaski today to look at Giles County Hospital, meet with local doctors, and discuss the possibility of acquiring the county-owned facility.
J. C. McGee was elected president of the Giles County Babe Ruth League.
Giles County Furniture & Carpet Center was selling both a firm mattress and a box spring for $98.
A&P was offering chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, ground beef for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, two 18-ounce boxes of cake mix for 79 cents, a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and 5 pounds of grapefruit for 69 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had sausage for 69 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, five 8-ounce pot pies for $1, bananas for 10 cents per pound, a 15-ounce can of hominy for 10 cents and four 16-ounce cans of Libby stewed tomatoes for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Spoiled Rotten,” “All the Lovin’ Kinfolk” and “Shaft.”
Jan. 17, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s new mayor, Dr. Stacy Aymett Garner, took the oath of office at the regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Jan. 11.
Julian Johnson, prominent Pulaski businessman, had been elected president of the Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce for 1962, and Fred Payne would serve as vice-president.
Mrs. Mary Jane Burns, widow of John G. Burns, celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 15.
Kuhn’s was offering two 18- by 30-inch throw rugs for 25 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was selling tenderized ham for 39 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 35 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, three tall cans of evaporated milk for 46 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, 2 pounds of popcorn for 25 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for 79 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “X-15,” “The Revolt of the Slaves,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Law and Jake Wade,” “The Wackiest Ship in the Army” and “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.