This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 18, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Few incidents were reported as city of Pulaski departments worked together to keep streets cleared and continued other essential services during a Jan. 9-10 storm that dumped almost 11 inches of snow locally.
A physician hospitalist program had been added to the services Hillside Hospital provided the community.
The Martin Methodist College RedHawks had to dig deep to come back from a nine-point second half deficit against Lyon College to remain undefeated during the 2010-11 season.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “True Grit,” “Yogi Bear” and “The Green Hornet.”
The Martin was showing “True Grit.”
Jan. 21, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Newly elected members of the Giles County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors included Monte Claire Carpenter, Morris Ed Harwell, Nancy Dodson Ingram and Betty Ingram. They would begin their three-year terms at the next meeting of the board to be held Jan. 21.
Super X Drug Stores was offering an erasable pen for 99 cents, a curling iron for $4.88 and a 16-ounce container of shampoo for $1.49.
TG&Y was selling two packs of 18 cough drops for $1, a bag of 25 assorted sponges for 88 cents, a Franklin stove for $139.99, a warm air circulator for $16.99, oil filters for $2.97 and a pack of 100 Aspirin for 97 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had three 16-ounce cans of pork ‘n beans for $1, slab bacon for $1.09 per pound, a 24-ounce pack of frozen steak fries for 69 cents, a 12-ounce can of orange juice for 49 cents, turkey for 89 cents per pound, 5 pounds of oranges for 79 cents, four 16-ounce bags of carrots for $1 and 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling an 11-ounce frozen pizza for 69 cents and a pound of margarine for 19 cents.
Food Mart was offering three 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, 2 pounds of pinto beans for 79 cents and apples for 49 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “New Year’s Evil.”
Jan. 20, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Fires in Pulaski in 1970 caused almost a half-million dollars damage, according to the Pulaski Fire Department’s year end report to the Tennessee Inspection Bureau.
President Robert Smith reported the Union Bank’s total resources at the end of the year as $21,218,000, an increase of $1.8 million from the previous year.
Cato’s had raincoats for as low as $13.88, two wrinkle-free tops for $7 and no-iron dresses for as low as $12.99.
Coffman’s Shoes was selling two pairs of men’s dress shoes for $15 and two pairs of children’s shoes for $11.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Company was offering washers for as low as $218.88 and electric dryers for as low as $148.88.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling five 16-ounce cans of corn for $1, tomatoes for 29 cents per pound and 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents.
A&P had 3 pounds of yellow onions for 29 cents, 20 pounds of potatoes for 88 cents and sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Pretty Poison,” “The Boston Strangler” and “The McKenzie Break.”
Jan. 18, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The local unit of the Tennessee National Guard received an overall rating of Superior on serviceability of the equipment, including tanks, jeeps, guns, etc., when a group of inspectors from the State Guard Maintenance shop in Nashville visited the local armory the previous week and made the inspection.
Joe Cohen, Pulaski businessman and civic leader, was named president of the Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce for 1961 at a meeting of the Board of Directors.
Martin College reported 205 students enrolled for the winter quarter. The college reported that this enrollment had filled its men’s dormitory facilities with several male students still on the waiting list, and there were only two vacancies in the women’s dormitory.
Rogers’ Furniture & Appliance Co. was offering a Sealy’s 80th Anniversary mattress for as low as $39.95.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork roast for 27 cents per pound, cabbage for 5 cents per pound and 3 pounds of potatoes for 25 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had bologna for 19 cents per pound, a can of biscuits for 7 cents and bananas for 7 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Touch of Flesh,” “Street Fighter,” “Midnight Lace” and Chill Wills in “Kentucky Rifle.”
