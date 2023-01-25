This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 22, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Grace Baptist Church put an offer in on land in the Giles County Industrial Park.
Random, unannounced visits to county schools by law enforcement officers from different jurisdictions were proposed during a round table meeting in the basement meeting room at the Courthouse Annex.
A year-long effort by Richland Elementary had been recognized after the USDA named RES a “Healthier School.” Richland Elementary was one of only 150 schools statewide to earn the title by meeting rigorous nutrition and physical activity standards rated at various levels.
After winning their first two games in the TMSAA Area 2 Class A Tournament, the Elkton Elks finished second in the tournament after falling to South Lawrence in the championship game.
The Giles County Bobcats won their sixth-straight game and their 17th overall after topping Spring Hill and Lincoln County. The two wins put the team at 17-2 overall and 9-0 in District 12-AA play.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama” and “Hansel and Gretel.”
The Martin was showing “Les Miserables.”
Jan. 25, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The board of trustees of Martin College had a specially called session in which they voted unanimously to proceed immediately with construction of the new Martin College Christian Life Center.
Giles County farmers and homeowners had a chance to get loans at a reduced interest rate from the Farmers Home Administration.
Elkton School was set to be the site of the annual Sweetheart Junior High Basketball Classic.
Bank of Giles County continued to hold down the top spot in the Biddy League race despite their idle Saturday. The team remained the only undefeated team after three weeks of action.
Food World was selling a loaf of bread for 44 cents, a box of saltines for 65 cents, a can of tomato soup for 59 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 85 cents, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 87 cents, a pack of hotdog buns for 57 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 75 cents, a can of chili beans for 33 cents, a can of peas for 36 cents, a 3-pound bag of onions for 48 cents, a gallon of milk for $1.45, a can of biscuits for 36 cents, a container of sour cream for 71 cents, a stick of margarine for 22 cents, a 3-pound package of shortening for $1.49, a box of Kraft mac & cheese for 47 cents, a can of peaches for 69 cents, ham for $1.18 per pound, steak for $1.67 per pound, a pound of potato salad for 69 cents, and a head of cauliflower for 78 cents.
Save-A-Lot was offering a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents, a pound of cabbage for 19 cents, a can of kidney beans for 29 cents, a can of tuna for 69 cents, a bag of dry pinto beans for 27 cents, a can of dog food for 37 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.99, a box of mac & cheese for 23 cents, a box of pancake mix for 79 cents, a gallon of fabric softener for 89 cents, a package of bologna for 99 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of French fries for $1.89 and a dozen eggs for 69 cents.
Jan. 24, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County High School was named one of eight Tennessee schools to receive honor roll designation by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association for the month of January.
The annual Giles County Elementary tournament was officially scheduled for Feb. 5-10.
Davis & Eslick was selling hams for 59 cents per pound, a pound of wieners for 89 cents, a pound of bacon for $1.09, four cans of green beans for $1, five cans of mixed vegetables for $1, a can of tomato
juice for 28 cents, five cans of corn for $1, a 1-pound package of butter for 79 cents, two cans of pork and beans for 45 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 59 cents, a bottle of waffle syrup for 59 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 89 cents and three cans of dog food for $1.
Jan. 27, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County School board was set to be divided into seven new school districts.
The 4-H Club girls in Giles County were rendering a patriotic service by taking part in an initiative to salvage old phonograph records. Once collected, the records were to be sent to Memphis to be made into new ones to boost morale.
