This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 24, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tyler (Ty) Cobb, a Pulaski native and former state representative from Maury County, was running for the newly created District 28 State Senate seat that included Giles, Maury and four other counties.
The story of Anne Frank would come to life in dance when the Nashville Ballet performed at Martin Methodist College Feb. 2.
Martin Methodist College’s Vee Young scored her 1,000th point as a RedHawk last week during a 110-84 home win over conference foe Blue Mountain College. With 23 points, Young finished the game with 1,003 career points in 47 games played at MMC, giving her a 21.3 points per game average.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Joyful Noise,” “Red Tails” and “One for the Money.”
The Martin was showing “War Horse.”
Jan. 26, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
State Rep. C. E. DePriest announced Wednesday that the State Department of Revenue had begun the implementation of a new law that would aid farmers who purchased diesel fuel in bulk from a wholesale dealer.
An anonymous Giles Countian donated $10,000 to the Giles County Chapter of the friends of Children’s Hospital in honor of James William Irwin, a Savannah, Tenn., native who moved to Pulaski in 1962 and practiced law here until his death in 1977.
Eleven-year-old Jeffrey Phelps sunk 18 out of a possible 25 free throws last Saturday at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro to win the Middle Tennessee District finals in his 10-11 year age group.
Family Dollar was offering two boxes of 200-count Kleenex facial tissues for $1 and three 5-ounce bars of soap for $1.
Walls South-End Grocery was selling a pound of sausage for $1.29, pork roast for $1.19 per pound, two 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce for $1, 2 pounds of Banquet fried chicken for $2.79, 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.89, two loaves of bread for 89 cents and an 18-ounce jar of strawberry preserves for $1.39.
Food Mart had four 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, three 32-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola or Sundrop for $1, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.19 and 3 pounds of apples for $1.19.
Jan. 26, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Pulaski’s three package liquor stores purchased more than $823,000 worth of liquor in 1971, and the inspection fee paid to the city by the six wholesalers who served the local stores amounted to just under $59,000.
Mrs. Margaret Melby, director of the Giles County Welfare Office for the past 17 years, had resigned from that position, effective March 1.
Bodenham High School had been designated on the TSSAA Honor Roll for the current school year. The award was based on the good sportsmanship of the school’s athletic teams and fans and the hospitality extended to visiting teams and officials.
A&P was selling ground beef for 89 cents per pound, chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, five pot pies for $1, a 10-ounce pack of frozen fish sticks for 49 cents, a 14-ounce bottle of ketchup for 31 cents, four 17-ounce cans of corn for $1, 5 pounds of oranges for 59 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 69 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and a 20-ounce can of pineapples for 41 cents.
Jan. 24, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
W. R. Abernathy was named to his eighth consecutive term as president of the Giles County Artificial Breeders Association at the annual membership meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18.
The 1961 crop of burley tobacco in Tennessee brought growers more money and a higher average than for any previous season in history, it was announced by the State Department of Agriculture. County agent Terrell Jackson estimated that Giles County tobacco farmers sold some 750,000 pounds for an approximate average of $66 per hundred weight, making the total tobacco income of the county nearly half-a-million dollars.
Donnie Denbo, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Denbo, was presented the Ner Tamid Award in Scouting at the Temple in Nashville Jan. 19. This outstanding award was given in recognition of services and accomplishments of religious nature.
Pulaski Motor Co. was offering a used 1955 Plymouth station wagon for $445, a used 1956 two-door Chevrolet for $295 and a like-new 1961 Dodge pick-up truck for $1,395.
Baites Hardware was selling a 4-piece aluminum canister set for $5.99.
Davis & Eslick had pot roast for 59 cents per pound, pork chops for 69 cents per pound, round steak for 89 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 85 cents, five 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 63 cents, a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter for 39 cents and a pound of tater tots for 29 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was offering ground beef for 45 cents per pound, spare ribs for 35 cents per pound, grapefruit for 5 cents each, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, large bell peppers for 29 cents per pound, homegrown turnip greens for 15 cents per pound and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone,” “Ask Any Girl,” “Saddle the Wind” and John Wayne in “The Comancheros.”
