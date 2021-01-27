This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 25, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
With the goal to provide public education in the humanities for all Tennesseans, the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibition “The Way We Worked” would be hosted in Elkton almost a year to the date, beginning Jan. 28, 2012, and running through March 3 of that year, an honor for only a select number of non-profit organizations throughout the U.S.
A courtroom in the Giles County Courthouse, known for its architecture and stateliness, would be the site for filming movie scenes.
State Sen. Jim Summerville said he would introduce legislation to allow education students to take more courses in their major and fewer on how to teach.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “True Grit,” “Yogi Bear,” “The Green Hornet” and “Country Strong.”
The Martin was showing “Country Strong.”
Jan. 28, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Unrestricted grants totaling more than $40,749 would be distributed to 35 privately supported colleges and universities in Tennessee that week by The Sears-Roebuck Foundation. In the Pulaski area, Martin College would receive grants totaling $500.
Several items were decided at the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s meeting including a 6 percent raise for all full-time regular city employees.
The Giles County Rescue Squad completed their yearly report for 1980 showing that they responded to 925 missions during the year, volunteering a total of 10,413 man hours and logging 18,956 miles on their emergency equipment.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering joggers for $10.
Super X Drug Stores was selling bird seed for 99 cents, two packs of 51 foam cups for 99 cents and a 9-Volt battery for 22 cents.
Family Dollar had a 42-ounce container of Purex laundry detergent for $1, two bath towels for $5 and three dish cloths for $1.
Food Mart was selling sliced bacon for 89 cents per pound, four 15-ounce cans of hominy for $1, three 15-ounce cans of pinto beans for $1, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 69 cents, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.19, four 16-ounce cans of turnip greens for $1 and a dozen eggs for 75 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was offering two 24-ounce packages of frozen steak fries for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a 5-ounce box of black pepper for 99 cents, three 16-ounce packs of carrots for 88 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 69 cents and 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Eager Beavers,” “Trip with the Teacher,” “Teenage Playmates” and “Naked Stewardesses.”
Jan. 27, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Brindley Construction Company of Pulaski had been declared the winner of a major federal housing development for Pulaski.
On Feb. 7, Giles Countians would have the opportunity to select the numbers for their 1971 auto license plates by pledging a donation to two local agencies.
H&R Block Income Tax Preparation Service had recently opened offices in the old Union Bank in rooms formerly occupied by Farmers Mutual Insurance Co.
Economy Auto Store was offering a 3.5 horsepower tiller for $149.95.
Levinson’s was selling synthetic wigs for $7.90.
A&P had a 24-ounce can of Dinty Moore beef stew for 69 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for 49 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 48 cents, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, six 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup for $1 and 5 pounds of oranges for 38 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Vampire Lovers,” Hank Williams Jr. in “Your Cheating Heart” and “A Time to Sing.”
Jan. 25, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Metal-working equipment valued at more than $100,000 when new had been secured through the Tennessee State Educational Agency for Surplus Property for use in a local trade school which was slated to open here next fall.
Pulaski was named an “all municipal city” by the Tennessee Municipal League and a certificate of award would be presented to Mayor Herbert Smith at the League’s annual convention at Gatlinburg the last week in May.
Malone’s Super Market was selling picnic hams for 29 cents per pound, yellow onions for 4 cents per pound, a box of chocolate covered cherries for 29 cents, a pound bag of walnuts for 29 cents and cabbage for 3 cents per pound.
A&P was offering round or sirloin steak for 99 cents per pound, catfish for 49 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, 8 pounds of grapefruit for 49 cents and four 46-ounce cans of tomato juice for $1.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Young Punks,” “Key Witness,” “Song without End,” “Bambutti,” John Wayne in “Hondo” and “North to Alaska.”
