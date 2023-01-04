This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 1, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County E-911 was set to begin dispatching the Ambulance Service in mid-January, based on a vote by the Giles County E-911 Communications Board.
DotSpot/iGiles.net Internet Services Company has been purchased by Monster Broadband.
NHC Healthcare, Pulaski earned an achievement Award in the annual Excellence in Tennessee Program.
The Martin was showing “Rise of the Guardians.”
Jan. 4, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Local Giles County dairy farmer and former congressional candidate Marianna Frost was appointed 4th District Coordinator for the Tennessee Conservative Union’s Ax the Tax project
Brindley Construction Company won a bid for the construction of an apartment complex in Henderson.
The Giles County Bobkittens’ undefeated season hopes were stopped after losing to Franklin County’s Rebelettes in the finals of the Annual Lions Club Invitational Tournament.
Richland was set to host the 11th annual Elks Hoop Shoot at the High School Gymnasium. The event was a County Championship to seek winners for the District Championship.
Save-A-lot was selling orange juice for 79 cents, a package of two pie crusts for 49 cents, a pound of margarine for 49 cents, a box of cake mix for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of corn meal mix for $1.09, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a 5-pound bag of flour for 75 cents, a 2-pound bag of sugar for 89 cents, salt for 9 cents, a bag of chocolate chips for $1.09, a package of two light bulbs for 59 cents, a loaf of bread for 59 cents, a pound of bacon for $1.89 and a pound of sausage for $1.09.
Food Mart was offering roast for $1.38 per pound, steak for $1.78 per pound, two 1-pound packs of margarine for $1, a 1-pound box of crackers for 89 cents, two cans of peas for 79 cents, a can of tuna for 89 cents, two loaves of bread for $1.19, two cans of cut green beans for 99 cents, a 3-pound bag of onions for 59 cents, a pound of bananas for 37 cents, a pound of tomatoes for 79 cents, a can of shortening for $1.19, a six-pack of bottled RC Cola for 99 cents, a package of three lighters for $1, a bag of Fritos chips for 89 cents, a jumbo roll of paper towels for 79 cents, a bunch of celery for 49 cents, a 2-pound bag of sausage for $2.99, a pound of bologna for $1.54, a 4-roll package of bath tissue for $1.19 and two cans of pinto beans for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
Jan. 3, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The March of Dimes drive had officially started with around 6,500 mailers being sent out to residents in the county.
Pulaski Lions Club’s Invitational Tournament concluded with the Columbia boys and Lewisburg girls teams being the victors.
A big TJCAA basketball game was set to happen at Martin College against Vol State. Both teams going into the match were leading their division and looking to enhance their standing considerably by winning the key match.
A&P was selling a can of golden corn for 10 cents, round steak for $1.09 per pound, apple pie for 39 cents, rump roast for 99 cents per pound, a box of Tide detergent for 79 cents, liquid detergent for 58 cents, a box of pancake mix for 10 cents, a can of biscuits for 10 cents, a box of spaghetti for 10 cents, a can of cut green beans for 10 cents, a can of dog food for 10 cents. A box of tea bags for 10 cents, a can of tomato juice for 10 cents, a bottle of hot sauce for 10 cents, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 88 cents, a can of peas for 29 cents, a can of beets for 10 cents, a box of Kleenex tissues for 10 cents and cake mix for 10 cents.
Jan. 6, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Under the slogan “Our fighters are giving so much, we must not let them down,” leading agriculturist and business men in Giles County perfected plans at a meeting at the Courthouse for Giles County’s participation in the nation-wide observance of Farm Mobilization Day the following Tuesday. The program was set to begin at 10 a.m. with a concert by the Giles County High School band.
Multiple members of the 4-H Club received gold medals for projects that were conducted the previous year.
Sol Cohn’s was offering hats for 39 cents, dresses for $3, cardigans for $1.80, fur coats for $12.98, maternity dresses for $2.50, and slips for 79 cents.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “My Favorite Spy,” “Apache Trail,” “Somewhere I’ll Find You” and “Dr. Broadway.”
