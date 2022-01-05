This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 3, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
After spending a half century dedicated to saving lives and property through career and volunteer services, Jimmy Thompson had retired as the city of Pulaski’s fire chief.
The March 6 Presidential Preference Primary would mark the first test of Tennessee’s photo ID law, an event the Giles County Election Commission had worked hard to anticipate.
The Martin was showing “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”
Jan. 6, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Earth-shaking news literally hit Giles County Jan. 1 when residents in the northeastern portion of the county felt and heard the effects of an earthquake that was centered in the Fayetteville area. A geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., Leroy Irby, reported that the quake measured three on the Richter Scale.
Among Pulaski Realty’s listings was a 1,620-square-foot, two bedroom cabin on a 1.5-acre lake property for $32,500.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes had laced collar oxford shoes, regular $14.97, on sale for $10.
Revco was offering a 32-ounce bottle of Dove dishwasing liquid for $1.39, Renuzit Solids air freshener for 29 cents and a 125-ft. roll of Handi-Wrap for 69 cents.
Food Mart was selling three pounds or more of ground beef for $1.05 per pound, a 5-pound bag of Pillsbury’s Best flour for 99 cents, a big roll of Kleenex paper towels for 69 cents, two one-pound packages of Blue Bonnet margarine for $1, vine ripe Florida tomatoes for 59 cents a pound and a 25-pound bag of Champ dog food for $2.99.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had 3 pounds of golden ripe bananas for $1, a quart-jar of Hyde Park mayonnaise for 69 cents and a 5-pound bag of Colonial pure cane sugar for 89 cents.
Jan. 5, 1972, The Giles Free Press
A Florida firm, Med-Field Inc., had expressed interest in buying the county hospital. The Florida company was one of two or three groups which had expressed interest in purchasing the hospital or building a new hospital in Giles. The matter had been discussed on several previous occasions, but no decisions to offer the facility for sale had been made.
Giles County got its first taste of winter on this day. A blanket of ice and a thin covering of snow greeted early risers, causing its usual measure of woe for motorists. There were no serious traffic mishaps, but Supt. Marlin Goodman said there were instances of a few buses that did not complete their routes.
Brown’s Car Center listed a 1969 Plymouth Sport Fury hardtop coupe, gold with vinyl roof, bucket seats, local one-owner, air, power steering and brakes for $2,150, and a 1965 Buick Skylark hardtop red and white, automatic for $875.
A&P was selling chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a 32-ounce bottle of Ivory Liquid dish soap for 59 cents, a 10-ounce package of baby green lima beans for 29 cents, a 12-ounce can of frozen orange juice for 39 cents and a 3-pound bag of Eight O’Clock coffee for $1.99.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had a one-pound box of Merit saltine crackers for 19 cents, a 4-pound bag of Golden Delicious apples for 59 cents, a 10.5-ounce can of Campbell’s tomato soup for 10 cents, 3 pounds or more of ground beef for 65 cents a pound, a 5-pound bag of frozen French fried potatoes for 69 cents and a 16-ounce can of Libby pink salmon for 89 cents.
Jan. 3, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s New Year’s baby arrived a day later than the year, but the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hix Bass claimed the honor when he arrived at Giles County Hospital Jan. 2. Weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces, the healthy young man was born at 9:30 a.m. He had not yet been named.
Malone’s Super Market had tenderized ham center slices for 59 cents a pound, six Butterfinger or Baby Ruth candy bars for 19 cents, 1 pound of Tru-Li-Pure butter for 69 cents, a 3-pound can of Amour vegetable shortening for 59 cents and a 1-pound box of extra crisp Zesta saltines for 29 cents.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Cimarron,” “The Mating Game” and Gregory Peck in “The Guns of Navarone.”
