This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Jan. 4, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Butch White was chosen as the 2010 Citizen of the Year at a banquet hosted by the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Brindley Construction was honored for its work in constructing the Athens, Ala., branch of First National Bank.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Little Fockers,” “Yogi Bear,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: the Voyage of the Dawn Treader” and “Tron Legacy.”
The Martin was showing “Yogi Bear.”
Jan. 7, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tobacco stripping in the county and surrounding areas had been delayed due to the lack of moisture, making the tobacco leaves dry and brittle.
Morris Harwell & Son was offering a three-piece vested suit for $59.88, men’s leather jackets for $26.66 and western style boots for $30.
Amy-Beth Fashions was selling women’s jeans for $9.99.
Revco was offering a 32-ounce bottle of Dove dishwashing liquid for $1.09, two 7-ounce packs of toothpaste for 99 cents and a 33-ounce bottle of Final Touch fabric softener for 89 cents.
Super X Drug Stores had a 6-ounce container of Nyquil for $1.89 and a photo album for $5.99.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling bean bag chairs for as low as $14.95.
Family Dollar was offering two 60-count composition books for $1, two glass coffee mugs for $1, a box of 24 extra absorbent Kleenex or Pampers diapers for $2.72 and a 44-ounce container of Rinso detergent for $1.
Dixie Food Stores was selling bacon for $1.47 per pound, sausage for 97 cents per pound, three 8-ounce pot pies for $1, a box of crackers for 49 cents, four 16-ounce packages of carrots for $1, 5 pounds of apples for 99 cents and 20 pounds of potatoes for $1.79.
Food Mart had two rolls of paper towels for $1, one gallon of Clorox for 89 cents, a 12-ounce package of bologna for 79 cents, two loaves of bread for $1.19, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents and three 17-ounce cans of peas for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Tanya’s Island.”
Jan. 6, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Pulaski Chief of Police Stanley E. Newton and Jimmy Mooney, commercial teacher at Jones High School in Lynnville, had been named co-chairmen of the 1971 Heart Fund campaign in Giles County.
Pigg & Parson had men’s hats for as low as $11.95 and men’s wool shirts for as low as $7.95.
Elmore’s was offering an 8-inch by 10-inch portrait of one’s child for 97 cents plus 50 cents handling charge.
A&P had 20 pounds of potatoes for 88 cents, five 8-ounce pot pies for $1, sausage for 39 cents per pound, tomatoes for 29 cents per pound and a pound of margarine for 35 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering a 29-ounce can of chili for 49 cents, a box of crackers for 22 cents, four 16-ounce cans of tomatoes for $1, a 20-ounce bottle of Heinz ketchup for 29 cents and three 46-ounce cans of Hi-C drinks for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Savage Seven,” “The Glory Stompers” and Lee Marvin in “Monte Walsh.”
Jan. 4, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The annual March of Dimes campaign for funds to combat crippling diseases was underway in Giles County and throughout the nation and would be climaxed by the Mothers’ March Jan. 31.
The year-end report on rainfall recorded during 1960 at the Pulaski weather station showed a deficit of 8.67 inches under the normal of 52.93 inches for an average year.
Harrison’s Men’s Wear was offering men’s suits for as low as $42.50, men’s slacks for as low as $9.95 and boys’ suits for $19.95.
Baites Hardware had a metal top ironing board for $9.88.
Firestone was selling two tubeless or tube-type black tires for $22.22.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Last Woman on Earth,” “The Little Shop of Horrors,” “A Breath of Scandal,” Steve Reeves in “Goliath and the Barbarians” and John Wayne in “The Quiet Man.”
