This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 9, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A property owner had accepted an offer of $190,000 from the City of Ardmore for a building and 4-5 acres on Hamlett Street. Part of the building was to be used for a police training center with the land that was purchased being added to the adjoining city park.
The Giles County 8-Year-Old All Stars outlasted the weather and all six of their of their opponents to win the Cal Ripken 8U State Championship in McMinnville.
The Giles County Softball All Stars beat Marshall County 10-9 in extra innings to claim the district title.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Grown Ups 2,” “Despicable Me 2,” “The Heat,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Turbo.”
The Martin was showing “Monsters University.”
July 12, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The County Commission was set to consider one resolution that would levy an additional three-fourths of a percent on local sales tax and another that would authorize the levy of a wheel or privilege tax of $25 for each motor vehicle that was driven.
Davis & Eslick was selling ground beef for 99 cents per pound, pork chops for $1.29 per pound, a bag of grapes for 89 cents, a box of mashed potatoes for 99 cents, a bag of potato chips for 69 cents, three cans of pork and beans for $1, a dozen eggs for 65 cents, a gallon of milk for $1.98, four rolls of toilet paper for 69 cents, round steak for $1.69 per pound, a box of corn dogs for $1.79, peaches for 49 cents per pound, a can of green beans for 59 cents, a box of Tide detergent for $1.59 and a six-pack of SunDrop for $1.09.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Breathless,” starring Richard Gere
July 10, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A revised county budget was drawn up after the Giles County Quarterly Court trimmed the 1973-74 tax rate from a proposed $3.15 to $2.75. The court revised the anticipated revenues in the budget but did not change the expenditures. More than $176,000 was lopped from the budget when the lower tax rate was adopted since the lower tax rate would produce a lower tax revenue the following year.
The Giles County Hospital administrator told the quarterly court that the financial position of the hospital had improved greatly along with services offered during the year that Hospital Affiliates Inc. had been the management company there.
Officials at Martin College were getting ready to welcome returning alumni from throughout the United States for the institution’s first-ever Decade Reunion. The event was set to begin on the 13th and conclude at noon on the following Sunday.
A&P was selling a can of fruit drinks for 29 cents, a bottle of vegetable oil for 99 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 95 cents, a 1-pound box of sliced bacon for 99 cents, round steak for $1.39 per pound, roasts for $1.49 per pound, ground chuck for 99 cents per pound, a box of saltine crackers for 59 cents, a box of tea bags for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, four rolls of toilet paper for 39 cents, a bottle of bleach for 47 cents, two cans of house cleanser for 29 cents, six cans of orange juice for $1.18 and four loaves of bread for $1.
July 14, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
In their regular July session, the Giles County Court approved an appropriation of $16,000 to purchase land for an airport at the Cedar Grove community.
Pulaski Merchants reported a level of sales over the past week that matched the characteristics of Christmas buying.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Hello, Frisco, Hello,” “Ghost Town Law” and “Reunion in France.”
Best Theater was showing “Nothing But the Truth.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.