This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 10, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mike Meek of Lawrenceburg Utility had been chosen by the Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors to be the local utility’s new CEO.
Madolyn Hamlet was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow award by Lion’s International for her work and dedication to the club and community.
The Giles County 7-Year-Old All Stars finished their season undefeated, cruising to the Cal Ripken State Championship in Avoca by a three-game combined score of 81-8.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.”
July 13, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
To be held the night of the Annual Fish Fry would be the Lynnville Beauty Pageant on July 30 at Old Jones Football Field.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, a gallon of Purex liquid bleach for 66 cents and a 65-ounce box of Arm & Hammer laundry powder detergent.
Long John Silver’s was offering a 20-piece boiled shrimp dinner with cole slaw and crackers for $3.29.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.18 per pound, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, an 18-ounce box of Post Toasties corn flakes for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 65 cents and yellow squash for 39 cents per pound.
Dixie Food Stores was selling country ham for $2.29 per pound, sliced bacon for $1.49 per pound, a 20-ounce jar of bread & butter pickles for 99 cents, an 18.5-ounce box of cake mix for 79 cents, 2 pounds of carrots for 49 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 69 cents and 10 pounds of white potatoes for $1.29.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
July 12, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Maremont-Gabriel would mark the 10th anniversary of its Pulaski shock absorber plant with a big open house Sunday afternoon, July 16.
W. Richard Abernathy was the new chairman of the board of directors of Giles County Chapter, American Red Cross, succeeding Julian Smith.
Robert E. Curry, president of First National Bank of Pulaski, was saluted by the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts at a Nashville meeting July 11 for outstanding work on behalf of the organization.
A&P WEO was selling beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, bacon for 69 cents per pound, a 16-ounce can of green beans for 27 cents, an 18-ounce jar of Jif peanut butter for 69 cents, 12 ounces of black pepper for 99 cents and a 29-ounce can of peaches for 36 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The French Connection” and “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
July 11, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Health Department report to Quarterly Court for the six-month period of Jan. 1 through June 30 indicated 3,436 immunization shots, 697 chest x-rays, 1,019 tuberculin skin tests and 120 nursing visits in an effort to prevent disease.
Defender’s Red Flame, owned by Robert E. Curry and James Stammer, continued his championship form this year by consistently winning first place in the Fancy Pony Turnout class. The pony won first place in the July 4th Macon County Horse Show and then journeyed to Murfreesboro July 6 to win first place in the Murfreesboro Summer Horse Show.
Malone’s Super Market was offering first-cut pork chops for 39 cents per pound, beef short ribs for 19 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, 3 pounds of coffee for $1.59, jumbo watermelons for 79 cents each and 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents.
A&P had 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 59 cents and 10 ears of corn for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork roast for 29 cents per pound, three 20-ounce boxes of cake mix for 89 cents, a gallon of vinegar for 39 cents, okra for 35 cents per pound and cherries for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Checkpoint,” “Hell Drivers,” “Hot Car Girl,” “Red Hot Wheels” and “Judgment at Nuremberg.”
