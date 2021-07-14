This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 12, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tennessee Elks Association President-Elect Jim Birdsong said Kyle Helton’s unwavering stand for children and against drugs earned him the honor of being awarded the State of Tennessee Enrique Camarena Drug Awareness Officer of the Year.
The Giles County Softball Junior League All Stars went undefeated as they took the ISA World Series Championship in Crossville over the weekend.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part II,” “The Zookeeper,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Last Airbender.”
The Martin was showing “Cars 2.”
July 15, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County United Methodist Churches were coordinating a revival for the entire county, Aug. 2-6, 1981, to be held on the back lawn of St. Andrew Memorial UMC.
The Kiwanis Club of Giles County would present the Tennessee Valley Jamboree Saturday, July 18.
The Pulaski Babe Ruth 14-15-year-old All Stars swept two games from Fayetteville to take the District II Crown in their age bracket.
Family Dollar was offering bath towels for $2 and two 32-ounce bottles of dish detergent for $1.
Dixie Food Stores was selling two loaves of bread for $1.19, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, five 6-ounce pot pies for $1, 3 pounds of peaches for $1, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents and bananas for 19 cents per pound.
Food Mart was offering chicken livers for 79 cents per pound, three 15-ounce cans of pork & beans for 89 cents, a 16-ounce box of crackers for 49 cents, two 28-ounce cans of green beans for 99 cents, a 32-ounce jar of pickles for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 69 cents and a 29-ounce can of peaches for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Take This Job and Shove It.”
July 14, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Rep. Richard Fulton of Nashville would speak at the Region 3 meeting of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads in Pulaski Saturday, July 17.
Capt. Donald B. Whitmire, a Giles County native, had been promoted by the U.S. Department of the Navy to the rank of Rear Admiral.
A Pulaski man, Kermit Smith, was elected state secretary of the Exchange Clubs of Tennessee in Nashville June 19, at the conclusion of the annual convention of Exchange Clubs.
Sears was selling a gas or electric range for $194.88.
Watson Hardware & Service Center was offering riding bridles for $7.50 and saddles for as low as $49.95.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores had a 32-quart plastic waste basket for $1, 24-inch charcoal grills for $4.66 and women’s roll-up sleeve blouses for 97 cents.
A&P was selling pork chops for 69 cents per pound, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 89 cents, watermelons for 99 cents each, a pound of A&P Colombian coffee for $1.05, two 8-ounce boxes of corn flakes for 45 cent and a 28-ounce jar of peanut butter for $1.13.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Horror House,” “The Crimson Cult,” “Escape from the Planet of the Apes” and Vincent Price in “The Conqueror Worm.”
July 12, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
A summary of the activities of Giles County Health Department for the first half of 1961 as reported to Giles County Quarterly Court by Dr. F. C. Hays, director, revealed that nearly 2,000 immunizations of various types had been administered during that time and 757 persons had received chest x-rays.
Approximately $1,500 in cash prizes would be offered to winners in 14 classes of the Pulaski Rotary Club Horse Show at Sam Davis Park Saturday, July 22.
Ben Franklin was offering a 100-count pack of paper plates for 77 cents and a 100-count pack of paper cups for 77 cents.
K&S Department Store was selling swim trunks for $1.88, men’s straw hats for $1.66, women’s swim suits for $5.44, wash cloths for 5 cents each and four towels for $1.
Malone’s Super Market had beef roast for 49 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a pound of coffee for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering pork chops for 69 cents per pound, ground beef for 39 cents, and 2 pounds of turnip greens for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Tarzan, the Ape Man,” “Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure,” “Tarzan the Magnificent” and William Holden in “The World of Suzie Wong.”
