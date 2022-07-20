This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 17, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tiffany Bledsoe had been awarded the 22nd Annual Keith Spivey Scholarship, given to Richland High School graduates who had excelled in the classroom and athletics.
Giles County native Wade Neely had been chosen to fill Martin Methodist College’s recently vacant director of athletic communications position.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”
July 20, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Up to 90 percent of the private well water in Stella had been determined to be polluted, according to the test completed by the Giles County Health Department. Insecticides and bacteria were the primary source of the pollution.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Warren transmission fluid for 66 cents, a 65-ounce box of Dutch laundry detergent for $1 and a 22-ounce bottle of dishwashing liquid for 89 cents.
Save-A-Lot had a dozen large eggs for 69 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for $1.79 and a 4-ounce pack of mushrooms for 45 cents.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.79, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of Hunt’s ketchup for $1.09, red onions for 59 cents per pound, bananas for 35 cents per pound and 2 pounds of carrots for 77 cents.
Walls South-End Grocery had chuck roast for $1.39 per pound and country ham for $1.89 per pound.
Cinemas 1 & 2 in Columbia was showing “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”
Sundown in Columbia was showing “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
July 19, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Howard Lawrie had been named band director at Giles County High, succeeding co-directors John Bryan and Phil Waters whose resignations were announced last week.
School officials said they still had hope that a new gymnasium at Prospect High School would be erected in time for the 1972-73 basketball season, despite the fact that the architect’s plans for the structure still were not finished.
Giles County Babe Ruth All-Stars won their fifth straight post-season game, this one being an important 7-2 win against the highly-regarded Nashville Nationals.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering beef short ribs for 49 cents per pound, chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, six 8-ounce frozen meat pies for $1, a box of crackers for 19 cents, four 14-ounce cream pies for $1, a head of lettuce for 17 cents and two green bell peppers for 29 cents.
A&P WEO had a pound of sausage for 79 cents, a pound of Colombian coffee for 89 cents, a 20-ounce loaf of white bread for 24 cents, a 22-ounce peach pie for 49 cents and a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Revengers” and “Skyjacked.”
July 18, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mid-year financial statements by the four banks of the county placed total assets at nearly $21 million which was believed to be an all-time high for either mid-year or end-of-year assets. This figure exceeded mid-1961 assets by nearly $2 million and exceeded final 1961 figures by nearly $142,000.
The 98-degree temperature recorded both July 14 and 15 was the hottest thermometer reading since Sept. 6 and 7, 1960, when the mercury climbed to 99 degrees on those two days.
Kuhn’s was offering two 13-ounce tea glasses for 33 cents and metal ironing boards for $3.33.
Malone’s Super Market had sliced bacon for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of sausage for $1, a pound of strawberries for 39 cents, tomatoes for 19 cents per pound, 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents and cucumbers for 15 cents per pound.
A&P was selling 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, round steak for 89 cents per pound, four large cantaloupes for 89 cents, 12 ears of corn for 49 cents and three 6.5-ounce cans of tuna for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Twist All Night,” “Twist Around the Clock,” “The Road to Hong Kong,” “All Fall Down” and “Hey, Let’s Twist!”
