This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 19, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
With as much majesty as ever, Giles County’s Courthouse plaza was once again under the watchful eye of its historic copper eagle. Twelve weeks after being ripped from its perch and thrown to the ground by a round of severe spring storms, the 102-year-old bird was officially back home to roost July 16.
The Giles County Softball Prep League All Stars went 3-1 to capture the NSA Recreational State Championship in Portland, Tenn., over the weekend.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “The Zookeeper,” “Captain America” and “Chronicles of Narnia.”
The Martin was showing “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”
July 22, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
In a report submitted to the Giles County Board of Commissioners, Mrs. Cherry McCree, supervising nurse, announced that Dr. Andree’ Gunther was the new Medical Director of the Giles County Health Department and the South Central Region which was composed of 13 counties.
Family Dollar was selling three 5-ounce bars of soap for $1, two rolls of aluminum foil for 79 cents, men’s tank tops for $2 each, boys’ jogging shorts for $1.50 and girls’ sundresses for $2.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a 32-ounce jar of spaghetti sauce for 89 cents, a dozen glazed donuts for $1.49, 2 pounds of peaches for 88 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.69, apples for 39 cents per pound, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1, turkey for 99 cents per pound, Old Carolina bacon for $1.09 per pound and green cabbage for 15 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Harrison Ford in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
July 21, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The showing of a former world champion walking horse and a special class of walking ponies would highlight the Pulaski Rotary Club’s 31st annual horse show July 24.
Fashion Fabric was selling 48-inch wide drapery linen for $2.69 per yard.
A&P had beef liver for 59 cents per pound, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 69 cents, vine tomatoes for 29 cents per pound, and a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering bone-in round steaks for $1.09 per pound, pork sausage for 59 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 69 cents per pound and peaches for 25 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Hell’s Belles,” “The Born Losers” and “Evel Knievel.”
July 19, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Another new and different recreational facility for Pulaski and Giles County would be added this week with the opening July 20 of the 18-hole Par-More Miniature Golf Course on North First Street.
Jimmy Earle of Smithville had been named basketball and baseball coach for Martin College for the coming year to succeed Kermit Smith, who would remain at Martin as director of athletics and would coach tennis and golf teams next spring.
Ben Franklin was offering a step stool with back for $6.88 and an adjustable ironing board for $5.88.
Malone’s Super Market had homegrown tomatoes for 15 cents per pound, watermelons for 39 cents each, catfish for 69 cents per pound, a box of crackers for 29 cents and a pound of American Ace coffee for 59 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering bacon for 43 cents per pound, 2 pounds of homegrown turnips for 19 cents and four ears of corn for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Speed Crazy,” “Fast and Furious,” “Teenage Thunder,” “Thunder in Carolina” and “Parrish.”
