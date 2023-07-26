This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 23, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Board of Education approved a new procedure for those who wished to be heard at their regular meetings.
The Giles County 9 Year-Old All Stars were set to compete in the Cal Ripken 9U Southeast Regional Tournament in Franklin against Westside.
Late game heroics at the plate led the Giles County Senior League Softball All Stars to the State Championship the previous week. It was the fifth-straight state championship for the Giles County Senior League Program.
The Giles County Election Commission approved a $49,634 equipment upgrade at its regular session meeting. The funds were to go toward upgrades for voting machines, a new computer and printer. While the funds were set to be refunded by the state, the commission was still required to approve the purchase.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Wolverine,” “The Conjuring,” “Turbo,” Grown Ups 2” and “Smurfs 2.”
July 26, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman gave the go-ahead to fund their portion of the new National Guard Armory project. The City’s share of the project was $50,000 of the $758,000 total.
Three off-system bridges in Giles County were among 114 bridges across the state which were set to be replaced with the help of financial aid by the federal government. The three bridges in Giles County that were qualified to receive the special funding under the Federal-Aid Replacement Program would cost a total of $615,000 once replaced.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a box of saltine crackers for 88 cents, a jumbo loaf of bread for 59 cents, a bag of coffee for $2.29, four cans of dog food for 88 cents, a box of tea bags for $1.69, a box of Tide detergent for $2.99, a jar of mayonnaise for $1.49, three cans of evaporated milk for $1, five boxes of macaroni and cheese for $1, two cans of lemonade for 99 cents, six cans of biscuits for $1, round steak for $1.89 per pound, a package of lunch meat for 89 cents, ground beef for 99 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.39, a jar of preserves for 99 cents and a roll of paper towels for 49 cents.
Shady Brook Cinemas was showing “Porky’s II,” “Star Wars Return of the Jedi,” starring Cary Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, “Jaws 3-D” and “Staying Alive,” starring John Travolta.
July 25, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman set a date for a public hearing for the annexation of a 15-acre tract of land along Magazine Road where a city park was to be developed.
The Giles County Quarterly Court was unable to resolve the issue of pay raises for teachers in Giles County. This left the county’s 1973-74 budget at the same level it was prior to the meeting and would leave the tax rate at $2.75. The court was set to revisit the issue in the future with most members being in favor of implementing an index salary system.
A&P was selling a box of detergent for 69 cents, a bottle of liquid soap for 59 cents, a box of cake mix for 37 cents, a 3-pound can of Crisco vegetable shortening for 88 cents, a box of saltine crackers for 29 cents, a bottle of grape juice for 99 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 95 cents, chuck roast for 98 cents per pound, a 5-pound package of bacon for $1.29, a box of tea bags for 49 cents, a package of paper plates for 59 cents, six ears of corn for 59 cents and a box of toothpaste for 49 cents.
July 28, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The formation of a permanent Giles County Dairy Organization took place the previous weekend when a large group of dairymen assembled in a called session in the Circuit Courtroom at the Courthouse to discuss the order forbidding milk trucks to pick up milk on private drives, dead-end roads or any private property.
The plans for securing an airport for Giles County were progressing at an accelerated rate according to the chairman of the local commission. Groundwork for surveying of the land was well underway, while the actual work of making the final layout of the airport was set to take place the following Thursday.
Plans were being made for the holding of Red Cross Home Nursing classes at various hours throughout the day for the convenience of women throughout Giles County.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Jesse James Jr.,” “Who Done It” and “Mercy Island.”
Best Theater was showing ‘Joan of Paris.”
