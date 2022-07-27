This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 24, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Senior League Softball All Stars went undefeated to win another state championship. For the older members of the team, it was their fourth-straight state title, having won their first Little League Softball state championship as 13-Year-Old All Stars.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Step Up Revolution,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”
June 27, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tennessee Commissioner of Transportation Robert Farris was in Giles County looking at several projects. According to Farris, the Richland Creek bridge was the only one left on Highway 64 between Memphis and Monteagle that was functionally deficient.
Giles County High School Coach and Athletic Director Johnny Phelps won the Annual T.S.S.A.A. Coaches Clinic Golf Tournament July 21 at Smyrna Golf and Country Club Course.
Family Dollar was selling an 8-roll pack of bathroom tissue for $1.49, three 4.75-ounce bars of soap for $1 and three dish cloths for 88 cents.
Food Mart had 2 pounds of sausage for $2.79 and 3 pounds of bananas for $1.
Dixie Food Stores was offering ground beef for 99 cents per pound, four 6-ounce pot pies for $1, 10 pounds of white potatoes for $1.49 and two dozen medium eggs for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Clint Eastwood in “Firefox.”
July 26, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Although still in the speculative stages, proposals for a 1,150-acre lake, a recreational and residential development near Aymett Town, had attracted some controversy. One point of concern dealt with possible ecological damage that might result.
A&P WEO was selling boneless chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, a 48-ounce bottle of Wesson oil for $1.12, a head of lettuce for 19 cents and 10 pounds of white potatoes for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Ten Commandments” and “Brian’s Song.”
July 25, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Former Giles County resident George Allen Morgan had been named Director of the Foreign Service Institute.
One hundred youngsters began swimming lessons July 23 at the Pulaski Municipal Swimming Pool, announced Manager Kermit Smith.
Malone’s Super Market was selling 3 pounds of bacon for $1, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29 and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick had turkey for 29 cents per pound, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 31 cents and 2 pounds of peaches for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Gidget,” “The Wackiest Ship in the Army,” “Gidget Goes Hawaiian,” “Moon Pilot” and “Never on Sunday.”
