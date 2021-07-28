This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 26, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Every child in Giles County was invited to attend a free event sponsored by emergency responders from around the county and across the state. The Giles County National Night Out Against Crime would be on the grounds of Martin Methodist College Aug. 2.
The Giles County Senior League Softball All Stars outscored their opponents 46-1 as they stormed through the field to claim the title of State Champions.
Pulaski Parks and Recreation was showing “Despicable Me.”
The Martin was showing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”
July 29, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski Electric System engineer Charles Gandy presented a Demand Control computer system plan to the Pulaski Power Board at its July meeting. An initial $100,000 cost for installation of a master station at the electric system office could be paid back from savings in one year.
Giles Countian Jimmy Mooney had been selected as one of the “Outstanding Young Men of America” by the U.S. Jaycees.
Approximately 2,000 spectators enjoyed the 41st Annual Red Carpet Show of the South which was held July 25 at the Agri Park. A total of 230 entries took part in the 23-class event which was highlighted by an exhibition of the 1960 World Grand Champion Mack K.’s Handshaker.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering a pair of men’s, women’s or children’s Cuga shoes for $11.
Dixie Food Stores was selling yellow corn for 10 cents an ear, three 16-ounce packs of carrots for $1, 3 pounds of white sweet onions for $1, red grapes for 99 cents per pound, a half-gallon of milk for 99 cents and slab bacon for $1.29 per pound.
Food Mart had two 29-ounce cans of green beans for 99 cents, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.19, okra for 99 cents per pound, bananas for 39 cents per pound, cabbage for 19 cents per pound, a 100-count box of tea bags for $1.09 and three 15-ounce cans of cat food for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Cannonball Run.”
July 28, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Honey Club, long known throughout Middle Tennessee as a night club, restaurant, recreation center and social gathering place, was being removed from Lawrenceburg Highway by Chiles, Inc., the local Phillips 66 distributor.
District Rep. Carter Witt had been named as a member of two subcommittees of the Legislative Investigative Committee on insurance.
Maremont-Gabriel and Elks took opening night wins in the Giles County Minor League post-season playoffs Tuesday night.
Slack Shack Men’s Specialty Shop was selling men’s pants for $7, men’s shirts for $5, men’s ties for $2.50 and men’s belts for $2.50.
A&P was offering beef ribs for 89 cents per pound, five pot pies for $1, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 69 cents, cherries for 39 cents per pound, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, a 16-ounce jar of Miracle Whip for 49 cents, a 22-ounce blackberry or peach pie for 49 cents and four 8-ounce cans of Pillsbury biscuits for 43 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing Lee Marvin in “Point Blank,” Clint Eastwood in “Where Eagles Dare” and Vincent Price in “The Abominable Dr. Phibes.”
July 26, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Miss Ethel Holt, a teacher in the Giles County school system for 17 years, was named principal of Giles County Junior High School in Pulaski, which would include the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
The Bodenham Chapter of Future Farmers of America was recognized for notable achievements at the Tennessee FFA Leadership Training Center of the State FFA Camp at Camp Clements during the week of July 17-21.
Kuhn’s was offering five pairs of boys’ cotton socks for $1 and girls’ skirts for $3.98.
Davis & Eslick was selling chuck roast for 49 cents per pound, round steak for 89 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, cantaloupes for 10 cents per pound, a dozen lemons for 39 cents, a 24-ounce apple pie for 46 cents, a gallon of vinegar for 39 cents and four ears of corn for 25 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had boneless sirloin steak for 99 cents per pound, an 18-ounce jar of peanut butter for 49 cents and a 2-ounce jar of instant coffee for 19 cents.
A&P was selling 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, boiled or baked sliced ham for 89 cents per pound, watermelons for 69 cents each and two 16-ounce cans of tomatoes for 25 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing John Wayne in “The Alamo” and Gary Cooper in “Dallas,” “Distant Drums” and “The Hanging Tree.”
