This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 2, 2013, Pulaski Citizen
Integrity had broken ground on a new plant after outgrowing its previous location on Braly Lane. The new building was set to be a 42,850-square-foot engineering and manufacturing plant that represented a $16.3 million investment by the company and was expected to create 45 new jobs for the city.
The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission approved the final site plan for the Hampton Inn, restaurant and other retail development at West College Street and the Highway 64 Bypass.
Pulaski Electric System’s Power Board approved its first rate increase since 2010. The proposed rate adjustment of 2.82 percent would be sent to TVA for approval. If the rate was approved, it would be brought back before the Power Board for one final vote.
The Giles County Little League All Stars were set to play at the Little League Softball State tournament after beating Marshall County twice to claim the district title.
The American Legion Post 60 Senior Baseball team was back with a roster of 18 young men. The team had started off its season with two wins against Lawrenceburg and two losses to Columbia Post 16.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Lone Ranger,” “Despicable Me 2,” “The Heat,” “World War Z” and “Monsters University.”
The Martin was showing “Monsters University.”
July 5, 1983, Pulaski Citizen
Contract negotiations between the Giles County Board of Education and the Teacher’s Association had finally ended with both sides coming to an agreement on a two-year contract. The agreement came at a meeting the previous week that was held for over four hours. While the contract did not have salary increases, it did include $100 per employee, per year hospitalization insurance benefits, plus the right to reopen the contract each year for re-negotiation.
Giles County’s unemployment rate had once again dropped. The unemployment rate stood at 9 percent for the month of May, which was noticeably lower than the 9.8 percent mark in April.
Save-A-Lot was offering beef for 99 cents per pound, two loaves of bread for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a bottle of ketchup for 79 cents, two heads of lettuce for $1, a 1-pound box of sausage for 99 cents, a pack of hot dogs for 79 cents, a can of peaches for 65 cents, a jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a can of tuna for 89 cents, a box of Wheaties cereal for $1.59, a box of fabric softener sheets for $1.39, a gallon of bleach for 59 cents and a quart of motor oil for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Flashdance.”
July 3, 1973, The Giles Free Press
The Giles County Quarterly Court was set to convene to discuss a fiscal budget. The County Judge said that the budget, as drawn but not signed by a majority of the court’s budget committee, called for total expenditures of just under $4.6 million, which was $300,000 higher than the previous year’s budget.
The Giles County School Board was set to ask the quarterly court to up the pay of its members from $4 per meeting to $20.
A second manufacturing plant was considering Elkton as the new site for a factory. The Giles County Quarterly Court was to be asked to deed the county’s 50 percent ownership in a trust of land in the Elkton Industrial Park to the City of Elkton so that negotiations could proceed. The unnamed company was asking for a site of 8 acres for a plant which would reportedly make textile goods.
A&P was selling ground chuck for 99 cents per pound, a box of tea bags for 49 cents, a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents, four bags of hamburger buns for $1, angel food cake for 49 cents, five ears of corn for 59 cents, a bottle of barbecue sauce for 29 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, five packages of yogurt for $1, a 3-pound bag of coffee for $2.54, a jar of mayonnaise for 67 cents, a package of paper plates for 49 cents and a box of trash bags for $1.29.
July 7, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
The Salvage Chairman of Giles County announced that a drive to collect scrap metal in Giles County was underway. Officials had pointed out that the supply of scrap from commercial channels was now limited, and without anymore coming from steel mills that production of equipment needed for the war would curtail. Each Giles County farm was set with a quota of 500 pounds of scrap metal to avoid the halting of production.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Sunset on the Desert,” “Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man” and “Hello Frisco, Hello.”
Best Theater was showing “Cairo.”
