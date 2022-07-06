This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 3, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Rebecca Jane McCree Neuenschwander had graduated from St. Cecilia Academy. She was a recipient of the National Merit Award, AP Scholars, Four-Year Honor Roll, National Honor Society, AP and National German Award, German National Honor Society, German/Latin Club, Scholar Athlete of the Year and Megan Whatley Athlete of the Year Award.
With little discussion, the 2012-13 city budget with the same 57 cent tax rate as the previous year was approved June 26 by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In truly dominating style, the Giles County 7-Year-Old All Stars blasted the competition on their way to the Cal Ripken District Championship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Madea’s Witness Protection” and “Brave.”
July 6, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Circuit Judge James L. Weatherford had announced that he was seeking re-election as Judge of Division III of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit composed of Maury, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne counties.
A quieter than usual July 4th holiday had been attributed, at least in part, to the new DUI laws in Tennessee which took effect July 1. Under the new law, first time offenders, cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, would receive a 48-hour jail term, have their license revoked for one year and be fined $250 to $1,000.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile would be at the Recreation Center July 12. The goal was 250 units to meet the projected increase in need of 8.7 percent.
Family Dollar was selling an eight-roll pack of toilet tissue for $1.49, a 32-ounce bottle of Listerine mouthwash for $2.19, a 10.5-ounce bottle of Jergens liquid soap for 77 cents and two hair brushes for $1.
Save-A-Lot was offering a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 79 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of salad dressing for 89 cents.
Food Mart had chuck roast for $1.57 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, a 12-ounce pack of bacon for $1.59, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 89 cents, apples for 59 cents per pound, a 32-ounce jar of dill pickles for 89 cents and a dozen large eggs for 67 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Harrison Ford in “Blade Runner.”
July 5, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Chief Stanley Newton said that Robert J. Roberts, 25, had joined the Pulaski Police Department.
The state highway department and the office of Gov. Winfield Dunn had announced that bids would be received for work on an 11-mile stretch of Minor Hill Road, beginning one-half mile south of Anthony Hill and extending to the Tennessee-Alabama state line.
Mark Holt’s grand slam home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the American Legion Post 60 team an 11-10 win over the Fayetteville Legionnaires.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering Hyde Park sliced bacon for 75 cents per pound, four 16-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1, vine ripe tomatoes for 29 cents per pound, yellow squash for 29 cents per pound, white grapes for 39 cents per pound and a 48-ounce bottle of Wesson oil for 99 cents.
A&P WEO had a 10-ounce pack of frozen fish sticks for 49 cents, a 20-ounce pack of frozen breaded shrimp for $2.29, a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents and a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Machismo: 40 Graves for 40 Guns,” “Mantis in Lace” and “The French Connection.”
July 4, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents would conduct several classes for law enforcement officers in Pulaski July 24-27.
Mrs. Linda Shannon, 17, was crowned 1962 Giles County Dairy Princess Friday evening at Martin College, climaxing a month of emphasis upon dairy products in Tennessee.
Carolyn Watson, 16, received an award for 13 years perfect attendance in Sunday School.
Pigg & Parsons was selling a pair of men’s cotton slacks for $3.98, men’s shoes for $17.95 and men’s ties for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Homicidal,” “Psycho,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Two Lost Worlds” and Victor Mature in “Cave Man.”
