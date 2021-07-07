This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 5, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Plans for a 3,000-square-foot addition to Magotteaux’s plant in the Giles County Industrial Park received approval from the Pulaski Planning Commission.
Three-straight wins propelled the Giles County 10-year-old All Stars to the Cal Ripken District 8 Championship at Exchange Park over the weekend.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Cars 2,” “The Zookeeper,” “Transformers: Dark Moon” and “Yogi Bear.”
The Martin was showing “Cars 2.”
July 8, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
It was expected that the Pager System purchased by the city for the fire department would be installed by Aug. 1. City Fire Engineer Cecil Pigg said the 21-unit system would operate from a central alarm at the fire department.
Brindley Construction of Pulaski was one of three firms that was developing a 13,000-square-foot structure in Nashville. The building, State Street Plaza, was located at State Street and 23rd Avenue North and would be converted into what had been termed by the firms as “Nashville’s first purely medical professional office condominium.”
Family Dollar was offering three 5-ounce bars of soap for $1, a 6.4-ounce tube of toothpaste for $1.09 and a pair of men’s suede leather joggers for $7.88.
Amy-Beth Fashions was selling a 3-piece skirt set for $19.99.
Dixie Food Stores had ground beef for $1.28 per pound, bacon for $1.58 per pound, two 17-ounce cans of corn for 79 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 79 cents and 3 pounds of yellow or white onions for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering 4 pounds of bananas for $1, 3 pounds of vine tomatoes for $1, a 6.5-ounce can of tuna for 89 cents, a 13-ounce frozen pizza for $1.19, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents and a 24-ounce loaf of bread for 59 cents.
Food Mart was selling three 6-ounce packs of cookies for $1.19, a 32-ounce jar of dill pickles for 99 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, peaches for 39 cents per pound, yellow squash for 39 cents per pound and a 32-ounce can of tomato juice for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Bustin’ Loose.”
July 7, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Mike Wilson, a Pulaski native who recently graduated at the University of Alabama, had taken over his duties as building inspector for the City of Pulaski.
The two proposed new buildings for Martin College, a Physical Education Center and a new classroom building, were estimated by architects to cost slightly more than $1.8 million.
The National Store was offering two double knit dresses for $25.
Fashion Fabric was selling brushed nylon for $1.79 per yard.
A&P had a 26-ounce container of plain or iodized salt for 10 cents, red potatoes for 10 cents per pound and ground beef for 49 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling pork sausage for 69 cents per pound, spare ribs for 33 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, four 16-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, a 20-ounce can of pineapples for 39 cents, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1 and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “In the Heat of the Night,” “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and “They Call Me Mister Tibbs!”
July 5, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The first telephone conversation between two Pulaski people took place 77 years ago this month. In fact, several calls were made that first day as 33 of our town people installed this newfangled machine.
Approximately 120 women golfers from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama were expected to participate in the third annual Hillcrest Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament July 12, according to Mrs. Howell Forrester, chairman.
Morris Harwell and Son was selling single or double bed spreads for $3.88 and wool slacks for $5.88.
Dean’s Furniture Stores was offering welcome door mats for 99 cents and ice trays for 99 cents.
Byrom’s Western Auto Store had a 21-foot chest freezer for $239.99, a radio for $9.95 and a Fedders air-conditioner for $178.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a pound of bologna for 15 cents, lemons for 1 cent each and four cans of dog food for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Green Helmet,” “The Big Circus,” “Circus of Horrors,” “Circus Girl” and Elvis Presley in “Wild in the Country.”
