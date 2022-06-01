This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 29, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
After winning Phase I and a $15,000 EPA grant during a student-design competition in November 2011, two local graduates, Trevan Locke and Jason Ogg, along with three other Vanderbilt University team mates, were the Phase II winners for their bio-inspired solar cell panel.
Pulaski Exchange Club President Brandon Kassinger congratulated the club’s Youths of the Year, Richland School senior Lindsey Perkins and Giles County High senior Cody Hamby, who each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing free summer movies “Rango,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Madagascar 2,” “Hop,” “Kung-Fu Panda 2,” “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” “Adventures of Tin Tin,” “The Smurfs” and “Puss in Boots.”
The Martin was showing “Men in Black 3.”
June 1, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
James W. Pierson was among 231 seventh graders across Tennessee who had been identified as high scorers on the SAT and TSWE in the 1982 Talent Identification Program conducted by Duke University in cooperation with state departments of education and higher education institutions in 16 participating states.
With May 31 ending the 1982 campaign for the Giles County March of Dimes chapter, local officials reported a record-breaking total of $16,006.93 raised for the charity organization. Previous totals had been under $13,000.
A total of 288 Giles County seniors were due to receive their diplomas in graduation ceremonies held this week.
Food Mart was offering boneless chuck roast for $1.47 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.19, tomatoes for 59 cents per pound, yellow squash for 49 cents per pound, two 10-count cans of biscuits for $1 and a 7.25-ounce box of Kraft macaroni & cheese for 41 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling catfish for $1.99 per pound, 5 pounds of grapefruit for $1.39, 4 pounds of oranges for $1.49, 10 pounds of red potatoes for $1.69 and three 16-ounce packs of carrots for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
May 31, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County Hospital had been awarded another 2-year certificate of accreditation — a widely recognized symbol of excellence.
Jimmy Mooney, 25, had joined the staff of the Union Bank of Pulaski, according to an announcement made this week from Robert Smith, president.
A&P WEO was offering bone-in rib steaks for 99 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a 26-ounce bottle of ketchup for 39 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 36 cents, a 20-ounce loaf of white bread for 24 cents, a 22-ounce apple pie for 39 cents, a dozen medium eggs for 29 cents, a dozen lemons for 59 cents, a dozen oranges for 59 cents and 10 pounds of red potatoes for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Hot Rock,” “Cain’s Cutthroats” and “Horror on Snape Island.”
May 30, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Wise Crunk, dealer development instructor for Gulf Oil Corporation from Nashville, would highlight many new oil-derived products, including insulating foam used in atomic submarines and the data capsule from the Atlas missile, during the Pulaski Rotary Club meeting at Hillcrest Country Club June 5.
A former Giles Countian, Dr. Thomas Edward Braly Sr., was honored by the Tennessee State Dental Association for his outstanding and whole-hearted devotion to the profession of dentistry.
Hargrove Garage was offering a Mark IV Monitor car air conditioner for $349.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a pound of bacon for 53 cents, 3 pounds of sausage for 79 cents, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a 40-ounce can of pork & beans for 29 cents, 4 ounces of black pepper for 29 cents, tomatoes for 25 cents per pound and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
A&P had sugar-cured ham for 49 cents per pound, beef liver for 33 cents per pound, a 22-ounce jar of sweet mixed pickles for 29 cents, jumbo cantaloupes for 39 cents each and 10 pounds of white potatoes for 55 cents.
Cinerama was showing “Seven Wonders of the World.”
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “King Kong,” “Mighty Joe Young,” “The Leopard Man” and “Cape Fear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.