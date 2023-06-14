This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 11, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A new budget was presented by the Giles County Director of Schools at a work session. The $29.3 million dollar budget for the 2013-14 school year would include both salary and insurance increases.
With the downtown revitalization project underway in Giles County, the board of the project was urged to get those who live in the community to participate in some way to ensure that the project was done in the right way.
After guiding the Martin Methodist Athletic Department to the most successful collective season in school history, Martin Methodist Athletic Director Jeff Bain was named the 2013 TranSouth Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year by the conference.
Going into the final week of the little league softball season, the division was still up for grabs.
The Martin was showing “The Man of Steel.”
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Fast & Furious 6,” “Man of Steel,” “The Internship,” “Epic” and “Now You See Me.”
June 14, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Only four members of the Giles County Board of Education were present at the regular session, which caused the meeting to be postponed.
The TVA Board announced a new rate structure that was set to take effect across the state. PES announced that this would not affect the revenue that was collected by them and would also not change power credits that were issued.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a 1-pound bag of coffee for $1.99, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 69 cents, a bag of potato chips for 99 cents, a can of peaches for 69 cents, two cans of biscuits for 88 cents, a carton of cool whip for 69 cents, a bag of salad tomatoes for 89 cents, fryers for 57 cents per pound, round steak for $1.87 per pound, six apples for 99 cents and a bottle of ketchup for 99 cents.
Food World was selling a quart of mayonnaise for 99 cents, a pack of hot dog buns for 48 cents, a loaf of bread for 59 cents, a frozen pizza for 79 cents, watermelons for 15 cents per pound, a tray of mushrooms for 87 cents, a pack of sugar cookies for 99 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog chow for $7.49, a box of tea for 99 cents, a box of trash bags for 89 cents, a box of toothpaste for $1.97 and a box of gelatin for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “My Tutor.”
June 13, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Officials of the American Corporation announced the construction of a new 48,000-square-foot plant in the city of Elkton. The site was designed for the construction of modular motel units. The plant would have a production capacity of 20 motel rooms per day and would employ approximately 150 workers once completed. The plant was expected to open for business within the following 45 days.
Funds to develop two new recreation parks in Pulaski were approved by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation in Washington. A grant of just under $34,000 was to be used in the development of a comprehensive park in the east part of town and a mini park in the northern section of the city.
A&P was selling cube steak for $1.39 per pound, a pack of frankfurters for 59 cents, four cans of corn for 88 cents, two cantaloupes for 79 cents, five ears of corn for 59 cents, a jar of pickles for 49 cents, a box of tea bags for 89 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 67 cents, a 1-pound can for $1.19, three bottles of barbecue sauce for $1, a bottle of Tide detergent for $1.14, three jars of shrimp cocktail for $1, beef ribs for $1.09 per pound and a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Women for Sale,” “Angels Wild Women,” “The Final Chapter” and “Battle for the Planet of the Apes.”
June 16, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Demonstrations to prove the benefits derived from the application of phosphate on land were underway throughout the county.
Unit Test Demonstrators in Giles County had set up approximately 30 demonstrations on their farms of treatment for various seeds before planting.
As a means of determining results obtained from the application of potash and borax to different crops in Giles County, a wide-scale distribution of the two on approximately 30 farms was made.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Margin for Error,” “Call of the Canyon,” “Fred Waring and his Pennsylvanians Varsity Show” and “Air Force.”
Best Theater was showing “The Shepherd of the Hills,” starring John Wayne.”
