This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 12, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
A brief statement announced one of the largest industrial expansions in Pulaski and Giles County’s history Monday. Magneti Marelli, a top global automotive systems and components supplier, was planning to locate a new lighting operation inside its existing site in Pulaski.
The Pulaski Electric System Power Board would interview six candidates who applied for the open CEO position at the locally owned utility.
Fifty-two residents of Giles County earned degrees during Martin Methodist College’s 141st Commencement May 5.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Prometheus,” “Madagascar 3” and “Rock of Ages.”
June 15, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Bob Demont, director of the Martin College Christian Vitality Campaign, reported that the campaign goal of $2,000,000 had been surpassed.
Tennessee Commissioner of Transportation Robert E. Farris would be in Pulaski Wednesday as part of his nine-day tour of a portion of the new 2,300-mile Tennessee Parkway.
Morris Harwell & Son was selling white dress shirts for $9.99 each and tan walking shorts for $12.99 each during its Father’s Day specials.
Family Dollar was offering a laundry basket for $3, two bath towels for $5, a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, two 100-count rolls of paper towels for $1, a gallon of Purex bleach for 66 cents and a multi-position lounger for $8.99.
Food Mart had 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, chicken legs or thighs for 89 cents per pound, a box of Zesta crackers for 79 cents, bananas for 39 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 12-ounce Totino’s frozen pizza for 99 cents, three 28-ounce cans of green beans for $1, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 99 cents, 4 pounds of oranges for $1.49, green apples for 49 cents per pound and 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for
$1.79.
June 14, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County Chamber of Commerce had set June 29 as the date for a special membership meeting to find ways of making the organization more meaningful to its members and more active in community affairs.
Brindley Construction Co. of Pulaski had been declared winner of the contract to build the new Bank of Giles County building on Minor Hill Road.
A Pulaski girl, Cheryl Campbell, had been named a winner in the National Merit Scholarship program and would receive one of three Stanley Works Merit Scholarship awards being given in 1972.
Fashion Fabric was offering men’s polyester double-knit slacks for $9.50.
A&P WEO was selling ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a pound of bacon for 69 cents, a 4.5-ounce jar of Heinz baby food for 9 cents, a 3-ounce pack of Jell-O for 10 cents, a 3-ounce pack of cream cheese for 12 cents, six ears of yellow corn for 39 cents and a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Loners,” “Evel Knievel” and “Boxcar Bertha.”
June 13, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Two Pulaski women, Mrs. J. M. Hobbs and Mrs. Clyde Ealy, were notified that they were winners in the 1962 Mid-South Poetry Festival.
Four Pulaskians were among the 842 graduates at Vanderbilt University’s 87th Commencement June 3. They were Sybil Johnson, Harriet Eugenia Arnold, Robert Carolton Smithson and Charles Gilbert Hosay.
Kuhn’s was selling men’s billfolds for $1.77 each and men’s bow ties for 59 cents each.
National Stores Corporation was offering men’s short-sleeve dress shirts for $2.99 and men’s slacks for $4.95.
Malone’s Super Market had slab bacon for 39 cents per pound, an 8-ounce pack of fish sticks for 29 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a 6-ounce pack of swiss cheese for 35 cents and a dozen large eggs for 39 cents.
A&P was selling turkey for 33 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, a pint of blueberries for 39 cents, tomatoes for 29 cents per pound and two heads of lettuce for 25 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Sangaree,” “Tennessee’s Partner,” “Natchez Trace” and “State Fair.”
