This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 14, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
More dust clouds would be seen at Martin Methodist College’s East Campus within 30 days as work started on $3 million of improvements there.
The Cedar Hills Pony Club Dressage Team ventured through tornado ravaged Alabama April 29 to Starkville, Miss., to compete with nine other teams at the Mississippi Horse Center at Mississippi State University.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” “Green Lantern” and “Alpha & Omega.”
The Martin was showing “X-Men: First Class.”
June 17, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s Mayor Dr. S. A. Garner was named Tennessee’s Mayor of the Year at the Tennessee Municipal League’s annual meeting held in Gatlinburg June 14-16.
At the 1981 session of the Tennessee Annual Conference at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville, Martin College was placed before the Conference as part of the higher education report. The Conference voted a $2 Million Capital Funds Campaign to be launched Jan. 1, 1982.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling a pair of women’s leather sandals for $9.
Family Dollar was offering a 3.5-ounce can of Brut spray deodorant for 69 cents, two screwdrivers for $1, two 4-ounce containers of car wax for $1 and a pair of men’s summer casual shoes for $4.88 during its Father’s Day sale.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 5-pound bag of cornmeal for 99 cents, vine tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, 10 apples for $1, yellow squash for 39 cents per pound and cantaloupes for 69 cents each.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and a pound of margarine for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton in “9 to 5.”
June 16, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Girl Scout day-campers and leaders turned Friday night’s final campfire gathering into a surprise program honoring Jo and Daddy Birdsong.
Pulaski’s new landfill program was expected to be underway within the next couple of weeks. A 12-acre site on the Edward Parker farm near Bodenham was being prepared.
Grand Prix Appliance & Gift Center was selling a 17,000 BTU air conditioner for $289.95.
Morris Budget Shop was offering size 38 to 44 women’s dresses for $12.99.
A&P had spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, a 24-ounce bottle of grape juice for 45 cents, three 20-ounce cans of sliced pineapples for $1 and three 16-ounce cans of party peas for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Norwood,” “Vanishing Point” and John Wayne in “True Grit.”
June 14, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles Countians had suffered through some of the wettest and most unpredictable June weather on record during the past week, with thundershowers and electrical storms playing havoc with many lawns, gardens, crops and electrical appliances.
Harrison’s Men’s Wear was selling boys’ suits for $19.88 and boys’ slacks for $6.95.
Davis & Eslick was offering a 24-ounce can of beef stew for 39 cents, tomatoes for 19 cents per pound, red grapes for 49 cents per pound, pork roast for 35 cents per pound and spare ribs for 99 cents per pound.
Malone’s Super Market had a 3-pound jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a box of 12 moon pies for 39 cents and 10 pounds of white potatoes for 39 cents.
A&P was selling ground beef for 39 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, whole watermelons for 69 cents each and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Lawless Breed,” “The Absent-Minded Professor” and “To Hell and Back.”
