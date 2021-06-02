This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 31, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Preliminary plans for developing Martin Methodist College’s East Campus received a look but no approval from the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission May 23. However, planning commissioners agreed to hold a called meeting to review plans and possibly grant final approval so work could begin soon.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “X-Men” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
The Martin was showing “Kung Fu Panda 2.”
June 3, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County Saddle Club’s 13th annual rodeo was slated for June 26-27 at the Agri Park on Highway 31, south of Pulaski. Main events were saddle and bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and calf and team roping.
Pamela A. Kelly had joined the staff of the Pulaski Citizen as front page and feature writer.
Giles County would be sending six young men to Cookeville the next week for the 1981 American Legion Boys State to be held June 7-13 on the campus of Tennessee Tech.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling women’s genuine leather Brazilian sandals for $7.
Sears was offering 24 color portraits for $19.95.
TG&Y had a 50-foot garden hose for $2.47, two rolls of paper towels for 88 cents and a Model 0601 lawn mower for $99.
Food Mart was selling chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, two 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1, 3 pounds of peaches for $1, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, potatoes for 39 cents per pound and a dozen large eggs for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
June 2, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A Martin College history major had been chosen to study historical sites along the Elk River under an internship program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Elk River Development Association.
The purchase of a three-county distributorship for Phillips Petroleum Products was announced by Bruce Chiles. Known as Chiles Inc., the new firm would be operated by Chiles, a Giles County native returning here after an absence of some 16 years.
Dunnavant & DeCaussin was selling standard storm doors for $25 each.
A&P was offering pork chops for 69 cents per pound, ham for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a 3-pound bag of coffee for $1.99, four 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, four 16-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, a 7-ounce box of onion rings for 39 cents, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 39 cents and six ears of yellow corn for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Sam Whiskey,” “The Way West,” “The Ugly Ones” and “Pretty Maids All in a Row.”
May 31, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
More than 100 Girl Scouts ranging in age groups from second graders through high school sophomores were participating in camping activities this week on Mrs. John Wilkes’ farm in west Pulaski under the supervision of Mrs. Taylor Birdsong, camp director, and other troop leaders.
A series of evangelistic Gospel services would be held at Second Street Church of Christ, beginning Sunday, June 4, and continuing through Sunday, June 11, with Riley Moore of Columbia delivering the messages.
Sunnyside was offering two dozen zinnias for $1.
Malone’s Super Market was selling an 18-ounce jar of peanut butter for 49 cents and four 10-count cans of biscuits for 33 cents.
Davis & Eslick had white grapes for 49 cents per pound, plums for 59 cents per pound, two heads of lettuce for 35 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, sirloin steak for 98 cents per pound and an 8-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 23 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “No Time for Sergeants,” “Night Passage,” “Wind Across the Everglades,” “The Fabulous World of Jules Verne,” “Bimbo the Great” and Steve Reeves in “The White Warrior.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Big Show,” “The Thing from Another World,” “The Man Without a Body” and “Return to Peyton Place.”
