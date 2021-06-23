This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 21, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Work would begin on re-drawing the boundary lines of the county’s seven districts after the Giles County Commission appointed a redistricting committee.
The Giles County Board of Education unanimously approved renewing the contract for Director of Schools Tee Jackson.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Cars 2,” “Mr. Poppers Penguins,” “Green Lantern” and “Karate Kid.”
The Martin was showing “Super 8.”
June 24, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
More than 300 pounds of zinc had been recovered from Richland Creek in North Giles County just off an old bridge at Riversburg before Dead Man’s Curve on Highway 31 North.
Radio WMGL began its first full broadcasting day on the Pulaski Square June 19. 24 hour-a-day programming in country music now originated from offices previously used by the late Judge J.M. Abernathy upstairs at 108 Westside Square.
The 41st Annual Red Carpet Show of the South would be held Saturday, July 25, at the Giles County Agriculture Park on Highway 31 South.
Family Dollar was offering a 10-pound bag of charcoal for $1.19, two hand towels for $1, an 8-ounce container of Rose Milk lotion for 89 cents, four bars of Dial soap for $1 and 2 gallons of Purex bleach for $1.
Revco Discount Drug Center had a 16.5-ounce container of liquid soap for $1.69.
Dixie Food Stores was offering ground beef for $1.19 per pound, sliced slab bacon for $1.29 per pound, beef liver for 39 cents per pound and yellow onions for 39 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and four 15-ounce cans of turnip greens for $1.
Food Mart was selling chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, a 6-ounce can of tuna for 89 cents, peaches for 39 cents per pound and apples for 49 cents per pound.Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Nice Dreams.”
June 23, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
First National Bank of Pulaski had announced plans to open a branch at Minor Hill.
A re-print of the book Pulaski History by Nelle Roller Cohen was now available to the public.
A proposal to sell the county hospital to a group of private investors was expected to be presented during the July 12 session of quarterly county court.
Dunnavant & DeCaussin was selling storm doors for $25 each.
Sherrell-Stone Co. was offering men’s and boys’ swimsuits for $4 each and men’s short-sleeve shirts for $2.50.
Standard Drug Co. had a 10-ounce container of Vaseline care lotion for 88 cents.
A&P was offering 10 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, three 20-ounce bottles of ketchup for 89 cents, three loaves of bread for 89 cents, bacon for 59 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of sugar for 48 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had pork chops for 69 cents per pound, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for 89 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, a pint of strawberries for 39 cents and cantaloupes for 39 cents each.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Succubus,” “De Sade,” Cher in “Chastity” and Kirk Douglas and Johnny Cash in “A Gunfight.”
June 21, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
James Thompson and Richard Lester, local Shell Oil Distributors, received a plaque from Shell Oil Company in recognition of their 15 years of valued business association with that corporation.
Mary’s Dress Shop was offering women’s summer dresses for as low as $7.98 and costume jewelry for 60 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was selling four cans of biscuits for 33 cents, three packs of Jell-O for 29 cents and 10 pounds of white potatoes for 29 cents.
Davis & Eslick had two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 39 cents, a box of pound cake mix for 19 cents, ground beef for 39 cents per pound, chuck roast for 55 cents per pound, bacon for 43 cents per pound, 2 pounds of peaches for 19 cents, apricots for 29 cents per pound and seedless white grapes for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Mister Rock and Roll,” “Rock Around the World” and “The Big Beat.”
