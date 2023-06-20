This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 18, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Family Day for company employees and Father’s Day intersected with the dedication of Magneti Marelli’s $54 million automotive lighting plant in Pulaski and Giles County.
Numerous local high school students walked away from the 2013 Tennessee State Leadership and Skills Conference in Chattanooga as state winners and were set to compete at the national level in the coming weeks.
The 2013-14 Pulaski city budget containing $346,950 in appropriations to non-profit agencies and organizations had received approval on first reading. A public meeting was set to be held on the budget the following week before the council was scheduled to consider the document for final approval.
All agenda items had been passed unanimously by the Giles County Board of Education in its most recent meeting.
The City of Minor Hill was in the process of installing permanent lighting in its Ag Park. The lights were expected to be fully functional by the end of the month, which would line up with the annual rodeo that was planned for that same week.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Man of Steel,” “Monsters University,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “World War Z.”
The Martin was showing “Man of Steel.”
June 21, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Doctors, hospital board members and prominent business leaders all spoke out against the sale of the hospital in a meeting held June 17.
Construction of a prestressed concrete bridge over Big Creek and a concrete box bridge over Zucarello Branch was expected to be completed in the fall. Darmon & Sons Construction Company, who was in charge of the project, had received a contract by the State Department of Transportation for the work with a low bid of $621,212.
The wastewater questionnaire sent by the City Council to various industrial plants in Pulaski was receiving mixed reviews from plant officials.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a can of mushrooms for 49 cents, pork loin for $1.59 per pound, a box of macaroni and cheese for 23 cents, a bag of potato chips for 59 cents, a 1-pound bag of pinto beans for 29 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, apple sauce for 33 cents, ground beef for 99 cents per pound, a quart of motor oil for 59 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.69, round steak for $1.89 per pound, hotdog franks for 99 cents, a slab of bacon for $1.19 per pound, a 1-pound package of margarine for 29 cents, a gallon of milk for $1.69, a can of chopped broccoli for 69 cents and a bottle of A1 sauce for $1.59.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Blue Thunder.”
June 20, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman had pledged $5,000 per year for the next three years toward an expansion project of the Giles County Chamber of Commerce. The money was set to help pay for the salary and related expenses of a full-time manager for the chamber.
A&P was selling chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, three rolls of paper towels for $1, four loaves of bread for $1, a package of gelatin for 10 cents, a watermelon for $1.49, yellow onions for 12 cents per pound, cube steak for $1.39 per pound, a 1-pound package of sliced bacon for 99 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 67 cents, a jar of pickles for 49 cents and three bottles of BBQ sauce for $1.
Davis & Eslick was offering a 20-pound bag of charcoal for 98 cents, four ears of corn for 39 cents, six cans of pork and beans for $1, a can of lemonade for 10 cents, two cans of tuna for 89 cents, a jar of sweet pickles for 53 cents, a jar of mustard for 15 cents, a 3-pound can of dog food for 89 cents and a 2-pound bag of French fries for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Little Laura & Big John,” “The Young Graduate” and “The Last American Hero.”
June 23, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County 4-H Club was keeping pace with others throughout the state over the past 12 months with a record enrollment of 2,244 members, according to the Agricultural Agent in the county.
Due to a lack of harvesting equipment, Giles County was set to suffer a loss of Crimson Clover and small grain crops.
A countywide meeting of all the Victory Committeemen was set to be held at the Courthouse for the purpose of discussing serious food shortage and organizing the county for participation in the campaign to secure an increased production of food.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Air Force,” “China” and “Stand By for Action.”
Best Theater was showing “Bahama Passage.”
