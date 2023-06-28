This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 25, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County acquired approximately 22 acres of land that was to be used to build a wastewater treatment plant at Exit 14.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen was given a preliminary estimate of $200,000 for the first phase of the downtown revitalization project and a total of $376,000 for both phases together.
The Giles County Commission was set to have a special meeting to approve a new $2.77 tax rate and the county budget. The Commissioners were also to be asked to allow the issuance of tax anticipation notes that would allow the county to take funds from reserves to pay for expenses and then put the money back in once revenue came in.
The Giles County 8-year-old All Stars used their solid defense to propel them to the Cal Ripken District Tournament. The team scored a total of 23 runs over the course of the district tournament and was able to sweep their opponents after defeating Lawrenceburg 3-1. Giles County was set to move on to the Cal Ripken 8U State Tournament in McMinnville to see if their sweep would continue.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Heat,” “Monsters University,” “Man of Steel” and “World War Z.”
The Martin was showing “Now You See Me.”
June 28, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
At a meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, discussions were held on the plans for the new armory that was to be built in the city. The building was expected to cost approximately $758,000, however, the construction of the armory was not expected to take place until 1986.
Save-A-Lot was selling ground beef for 99 cents per pound, pork loin for $1.39 per pound, a can of peas for 29 cents, a quart of barbecue sauce for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a package of hot dogs for 69 cents, two dozen eggs for $1, a gallon of milk for $1.49, a can of lemonade for 39 cents, a package of two pie shells for 59 cents, a 15-pound bag of potatoes for $2.69, spare ribs for $1.09 per pound, a can of pork and beans for 29 cents, a bottle of A-1 sauce for $1.59, a six pack of Coca-Cola bottles for $1.39, a box of mac and cheese for 23 cents, a can of green beans for 29 cents, a 2-pound can of shortening for 99 cents and six peppers for
$1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Still Smokin,” starring Cheech & Chong.
June 27, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The executive director of the Giles County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Office reported that, in addition to using fuel conserving methods in their farming operations, farmers in Giles County were to report critical fuel shortages for assistance in solving the
problem.
The five-man budget committee of county court was not able to walk away with a majority of the members signing a recommended budget that was to be submitted to the entire court the following month.
The Board of Directors for the Giles County Hospital voted to reduce room rates by 5 percent as a result of operating efficiencies and purchasing economies.
THE GILES FREE PRESS of Pulaski finished among the leaders in the Tennessee Press Association’s annual contests. From a field of 72 daily and weekly newspapers competing, THE GILES FREE PRESS finished sixth in total points scored in the various divisions of judging.
A&P was selling spare ribs for 79 cents per pound, three jumbo rolls of paper towels for $1, a bottle of barbecue sauce for 29 cents, a watermelon for 99 cents, a bottle of motor oil for 59 cents, five packages of yogurt for $1, three boxes of napkins for $1, four bags of hamburger buns for $1, smoked hams for 55 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents and a bottle of ketchup for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Terminal Island,” “The Sin of Adam and Eve” and “This Is a Hijack.”
June 30, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
A record-breaking crowd of people were expected to be in attendance for the annual Pulaski Rotary Club’s Charity Horse Show at Sam Davis Park.
The Giles County Court was to be asked to appropriate a sum of $2,920 to pay the county’s part of the salaries of the agricultural agent, the home demonstration agent and the assistant home demonstration agent at their regular session meeting
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Stand By for Action,” “Sun Down Kid” and “Star Spangled Rhythm.”
Best Theater was showing “King Kong.”
