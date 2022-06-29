This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 26, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Electric System Power Board would meet Friday and Saturday to interview six candidates who applied for the open CEO position at the utility.
Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) had added neurosurgery to its list of specialties as the medical center continued to offer citizens of the region advanced services that enabled them to receive treatment close to home.
Air Evac Lifeteam had announced plans to open its 11th location in Tennessee with the opening of a base in Lawrenceburg.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Brave,” “Madagascar 3,” “Madea’s Witness Protection” and, starting July 3, “The Amazing Spider-Man.”
June 29, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
In recognition of his patriotism in displaying the American Flag daily, Ewing B. (Cowboy) Dotson was presented the “Proudly We Hail” award by the Pulaski Exchange Club.
Many unemployed workers who were drawing unemployment benefits would be required to actively seek new jobs under provisions of a new law passed by the legislature, state Employment Security Commissioner Robert J. Bible said. This was one of several changes in the state Employment Security law passed by the 92nd General Assembly which would go into effect July 1.
Martin College was considering the formation of a Giles County swimming team for the general public to utilize the indoor 50-meter pool which would be included in the Christian Life Center and should be ready for use by Fall of 1984.
Family Dollar was selling Thermos ice chests for $9.99 each, a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, two 18-inch by 25-inch bed pillows for $5 and an 18-gallon plastic trash can for $3.99.
Save-A-Lot had 3 pounds of bacon for $1.79, spare ribs for $1.99 per pound, hamburger meat for $1.49 per pound, 10 pounds of white potatoes for $1.99, carrots for 19 cents per pound and a 29-ounce can of peaches for 59 cents.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.19, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, a head of lettuce for 59 cents, white onions for 29 cents per pound and a 10-pound bag of charcoal for $1.59.
June 28, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Carol Ann Mitchell, 17, was crowned as Giles County’s new Dairy Princess June 22 at Martin College. Twelve contestants had participated.
Minnie Pearl of Nashville was named to the Martin College Board of Trustees last week and would become an active member come September.
Plans were in the making for a giant downtown parade July 15 as one of the highlights of the Fourth Annual Rodeo presentation of the Giles County Saddle Club. More than 150 horses and ponies were expected to join the caravan, complete with clowns and other units from the famous Preston Fowlkes Rodeo Group of Franklin.
A&P WEO was selling chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a pound of bacon for 69 cents, an 18-ounce bottle of barbeque sauce for 35 cents, four 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, a 19-ounce box of cake mix for 33 cents and 10 ears of yellow corn for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid” and “The Hospital.”
June 27, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in its regular meeting June 26 to appropriate an additional $1,200 for the band director of Giles County High School in the 1962-63 city budget, in addition to the usual $500 already included.
June Dairy Month would culminate June 29 with the selection of a Dairy Princess out of 19 participants to represent Giles County. Dairy Recipe winners for Giles County would also be announced.
Rogers Furniture & Appliance Co. was offering a 10-piece living room suite that included a sofa, chair, three tables, two lamps, two pictures and a 27-inch by 54-inch cotton rug for $148.
Malone’s Super Market was selling beef short ribs for 25 cents per pound, country ham for 79 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents and a quart of dill pickles for 29 cents.
A&P had 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, a dozen Jane Parker glazed donuts for 35 cents, grapes for 29 cents per pound and a box of crackers for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “God’s Little Acre,” “The Bramble Bush,” Robert Mitchum in “Thunder Road” and Brigitte Bardot in “Naughty Girl,” “The Girl in the Bikini” and “Her Bridal Night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.